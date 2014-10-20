* Western cargoes outpace Asian demand for 3rd straight
month
* Handful of ships unable to discharge
* High petchem runs keeps full-blown glut impact at bay
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Asia is set to import about
1.6 million tonnes of naphtha from the West in November, traders
said on Monday, exacerbating a glut of the fuel that has already
pummeled its prices in the region.
The projected naphtha shipments to Asia from Europe, the
United States and the Mediterranean, while lower than the record
volume of 2 million tonnes seen in September and the 1.8 million
tonnes in October, will still outpace demand by about 200,000
tonnes a month, traders said.
The heavy inflows have already taken their toll on spot
naphtha prices, with some deals being done at all-time low
rates.
South Korea's third-largest refiner S-Oil Corp
sold two November spot cargoes at a record low $19 to $21 a
tonne discount to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis,
while India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd sold a
35,000-tonne naphtha cargo for Nov. 6-7 loading from Mumbai at
minus $3 to Middle East quotes on an FOB basis, the lowest since
late 2008.
"Sellers are fighting for buyers. It's a fire sale out
there," said a trader based in Singapore.
"Cargoes keep streaming east because demand is bad in Europe
with Shell's cracker in the Netherlands being down."
Shell has unexpectedly shut a cracker in Moerdijk
this month, traders said, freeing up some 200,000 tonnes of
naphtha a month.
TANKS BURSTING WITH NAPHTHA
Sellers desperate to get rid of their naphtha have plied
Asian buyers with cargoes faster than the latter could run down
their stocks, despite operating their petrochemical plants at
full throttle.
Typically, sellers have the option of supplying up to 10
percent more or 10 percent less of naphtha contracted with a
buyer, a condition which normally does not have any major market
impact because Asia has been structurally short of naphtha.
But the unusual glut, a result of high refinery runs and
record high volumes of alternative feedstock liquefied petroleum
gas (LPG) displacing naphtha this year, is prompting sellers to
supply 10 percent more naphtha contracted to a buyer.
As cargoes stack, a handful of ships have been prevented
from discharging the cargoes for a few days, traders said.
"In the past, buyers would allow a ship to discharge all of
its cargoes at one go even if it had arrived earlier than
expected, but this is not allowed anymore," said a second
trader, also based in Singapore.
The full-blown effects of the glut have not been felt
completely, said traders. The impact has been mitigated by the
high runs at petrochemical plants that soak up naphtha as their
feedstock.
Additionally, LPG prices have been rising as winter
approaches, making it non-economical to replace naphtha now.
LPG is used for heating as well.
"Petrochemical margins are good, so naphtha crackers are
running high. But the petrochemical makers are worried that this
will not last," said the first trader.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)