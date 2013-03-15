* Bank association plan would cease publishing offshore
By Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE, March 15 Banks in Singapore will
likely abandon their reference rate for the Malaysian ringgit, a
person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, handing a
victory to Malaysia's central bank as it seeks to control and
deepen its onshore currency market.
Singapore's foreign exchange market has come under pressure
for change since regulators, spurred by a global scandal over
bankers rigging key lending rates, ordered reviews last autumn
into various rates set by the city-state's banking association.
The probes uncovered attempts by traders to manipulate
Singapore's rate fixings for certain currencies, fuelling the
ire of central bankers in Malaysia and Indonesia who for years
have held concerns about the impact of offshore speculation on
their own spot currency markets.
The Association of Banks in Singapore, which is hammering
out reforms to improve the integrity of its rate settings, is
expected to adopt a plan that would end the daily publication of
a ringgit spot price for settling derivative contracts, said the
person, a banking professional with direct knowledge of the
plans who did not want to be named as the plans were not public.
A spokesman for the Association of Banks in Singapore
declined to comment on the matter. The Monetary Authority of
Singapore provided no comment. Malaysia's central bank, Bank
Negara, also declined to comment.
No final decision has been made on whether to discontinue
the offshore ringgit rate and discussions are continuing about
how to reform the system, several banking sources involved in
the process have told Reuters.
Piyush Gupta, CEO of Singapore bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd
, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, told Reuters the
overall review of interbank and currency reference rates would
take another couple of months.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore on
Friday, he said reforms would "not be dissimilar" to proposals
drawn up by Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA)
watchdog, in response to the London interbank offered rate
(Libor) scandal. Gupta did not elaborate.
The 10-point FSA plan proposes a significant reduction in
the number of rate benchmarks and for Libor setting to be
regulated for the first time.
The consideration of dropping the offshore ringgit rate
shows the pressure Singapore faces from its neighbours and the
impact of the global regulatory push for greater transparency in
over-the-counter derivatives.
The association has not shown any movement toward ending
Singapore's rate fixing for the Indonesian rupiah, which market
players say lacks a reliable spot reference rate in its home
country compared with Malaysia's reference rate for the ringgit.
Over the past two years, the Singapore fixing has
consistently quoted the rupiah at rates against the dollar that
are weaker than the onshore rates, with the spread widening as
far as 250 rupiah at the start of this year. The spread between
onshore and offshore rates for the ringgit fixing is usually
close to zero.
MALAYSIA BOOST
The derivatives priced against the reference rates, known as
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), are instrumental for companies,
investors and traders seeking to hedge currency risk in
countries where capital controls restrict foreign money flows.
With the end of Singapore's ringgit rate, banks trading
ringgit NDFs would refer to a benchmark published by the foreign
exchange industry association in Malaysia, the person said.
Suresh Ramanathan, regional rates and FX strategist with
Malaysia's second-largest bank CIMB, said the changes
would generate more interest in Malaysia's underlying asset
markets, which have been largely overshadowed by the Philippines
and Indonesia in recent months.
"We are going to see greater depth and liquidity in
Malaysia's onshore ringgit market as the region reduces its
reliance on NDF fixing," Ramanathan told Reuters.
"The question we have to ask is how smooth the transition
from offshore fixing to onshore will be. Bank Negara got the
ball rolling in January by asking the local banks to use the
onshore ringgit fixing."
Malaysia's portfolio inflows more than doubled to 59.2
billion ringgit ($19.02 billion) at the end of 2012 from the
year before, central bank data shows, as funds seek growth in
Southeast Asia, one of the world's fastest-growing regions.
VESTED INTERESTS
Relying on Malaysia's onshore ringgit rates would still fall
short of the ideal solution - a benchmark based on actual
transactions - but it would be better than the offshore model,
said Joseph Cherian, director of the Centre for Asset Management
Research & Investments at the NUS Business School in Singapore.
"When vested interests like offshore bankers set reference
rates, be it interest or foreign exchange, and have their profit
and loss - and by extension, their compensation - determined by
the very rates they set, the temptation to do wrong is always
high," he said.
Singapore's NDF market is one of the world's largest with
turnover that can reach billions of dollars per day. Most trade
is in the Indian rupee, for which reference rates are overseen
by India's central bank, and in Southeast Asian currencies.
Some central banks, including Indonesia's, have long
complained that speculation by NDF traders has made the spot
rates for their currencies more volatile.
To determine Singapore's daily currency reference rates for
the ringgit, a panel of 15 banks submits estimates of onshore
spot rates every trading day. The fixing takes the average of
bank contributions, after removing the top and bottom quarter of
submissions.
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, acts as the agent
for the Association of Banks in Singapore, collecting and
calculating the rates. A similar process is used for interbank
lending rates in Singapore and other financial centres around
the world.
The move to a locally set rate is both a vote of confidence
in the credibility of Malaysia's onshore rates, and a signal of
banks' reluctance to remain involved in an offshore rate-setting
process that has become mired in controversy.
It also reflects momentum for regulators to crack down on
rate fixing systems after last year's scandal over the setting
of Libor, which found traders worldwide were manipulating daily
lending rates tied to more than $600 trillion worth of
securities.
($1 = 9,690.50 Indonesian rupiah, 3.11 Malaysian ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Niluksi Koswanage in Kuala Lumpur;
Editing by Michael Flaherty, Edmund Klamann and Dean Yates)