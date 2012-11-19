YANGON Nov 19 Barack Obama arrived in Myanmar
on Monday, the first visit by a serving U.S. president to the
Southeast Asian country, which is opening up after almost half a
century of military rule.
His plane landed at the airport in the former capital,
Yangon, where he was due to meet President Thein Sein, who has
led the political and economic reforms since taking office in
March 2011, and Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the fight for
democracy under the former junta.
Obama will spend barely six hours in the country, also known
as Burma, before flying to Cambodia for summit meetings with the
leaders of other Southeast Asian states and partner countries.