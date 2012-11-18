BANGKOK Nov 18 Thailand will join talks on
deeper trade ties with the United States and other countries
under the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Thai Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra said on Sunday.
The TPP is a trade pact being negotiated between the United
States and Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Vietnam,
Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei plus, more recently, Canada and
Mexico.
It aims to tear down barriers to trade, going further than
existing bilateral and other pacts. In Thailand, some are
worried that its provisions could conflict with rules governing
a Southeast Asian economic community due to come into force in
2015.
Yingluck was speaking at a joint news conference with U.S.
President Barack Obama in Thailand.