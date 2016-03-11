Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
SINGAPORE, March 11 BP has appointed a new head for its integrated supply and trading (IST) business in the eastern hemisphere, industry sources said on Friday.
Janet Kong, currently head of trading analytics for the eastern hemisphere, will take over from Andy Milnes to head the business unit later this year, they said.
The IST is BP's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance.
BP could not be immediately reached for comment.
Kong joined BP in 2013 and was previously at China International Capital Corporation Ltd (CICC), Goldman Sachs and the International Monetary Fund, according to LinkedIn. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.