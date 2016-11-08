* China's oil data weakens further
* Oil remains stored on tankers
* But the glut is not as bad as last year
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 From ongoing floating fuel
storage to weak Chinese oil data on Tuesday, the two-year supply
overhang that has haunted markets is not over, but the glut has
eased from last year when crude was about to fall to levels not
seen in over a decade.
For over two years, oil producers have been pumping more
fuel than the world can consume, pulling down prices by
over 70 percent earlier this year and leaving storage tanks
filled with unsold crude or refined products.
Most analysts had expected supply and demand to come back
into balance by the end of 2016, and as recently as October
there were early indicators that Asia - the world's biggest oil
consumption region - was tightening.
A month on, however, Asia's oil markets remain oversupplied,
with tankers being chartered for floating storage as onshore
facilities are full.
"There is still a significant overhang of oil... There is
floating storage in and around Singapore, and (South) Korean
storage tanks are full," said Oystein Berentsen, managing
director for crude at oil trading firm Strong Petroleum in
Singapore.
Floating storage is incentivised by the structure of the
forward price curve, known as contango, where future supplies
for are more expensive than those for immediate delivery.
Because of a 16 percent price fall in front-month delivery
crude to around $46 per barrel, prompt prices are now over $5
below <0#LCO:> those for November 2017 delivery, a sign that
there is too much oil to be consumed.
The contango means the oil rises in value over time. Traders
can lock that value in by buying prompt futures and then selling
futures for later delivery and chartering tankers to hold their
actual oil to sell later.
CHINA STILL WEAKENING
Falling Chinese imports is another indicator that Asia's oil
market remains oversupplied.
Vying with the United States as the world's biggest oil
importer, China's foreign crude purchases in October fell by
12.9 percent from the record high in September to 6.78 million
barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since January, customs data
showed on Tuesday.
The lower imports came despite a sharp drop in Chinese
domestic oil production, implying a slowdown in demand.
At the same time, China's refined fuel exports of diesel and
gasoline jumped 24 percent to 919,000 bpd from a year earlier,
as refiners produced more fuel than they can sell at home.
Market participants were surprised by the China data that
indicates the balance between global fuel supply and demand is
still way off.
"Chinese data was a bit of a surprise considering China's
domestic production is down about 10 percent," said Strong
Petroleum's Berentsen, which specialises in meeting Chinese
demand.
Despite this, the glut is not as pronounced as earlier this
year.
"Chinese oil imports... eased slightly in October but
remained at elevated levels," ANZ bank said in a note following
the data release.
China's October imports were 9.3 percent higher than a year
ago, the customs data showed.
Also, floating oil supplies have eased.
The global volume of oil onboard supertankers deployed as
floating storage is at 56.6 million barrels in the week to Nov.
4, shipping data compiled by Thomson Reuters Supply Chain and
Commodities Research showed.
That compares with a peak of 105 million barrels last June.
The market is now focused on the ability of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers,
especially Russia, to coordinate a planned output cut to bring
supplies more in line with consumption.
"If OPEC cannot achieve a good agreement... we could see a
significant drop in oil price to the mid $30's," Berentsen said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; additional reporting by
Florence Tan, Mark Tay and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)