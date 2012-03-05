* Asia more vulnerable to oil shock as biggest consumer
* High prices more a threat to growth than inflation
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 6 High oil prices are fast
replacing Europe as the biggest danger to growth in Asia,
threatening to smother consumer demand while taking a knife to
exports and reigniting inflation.
Brent crude topping $128 a barrel is also a headache for
central banks as it makes it harder to use easy monetary policy
to cushion growth.
And any threat to Asia is a danger to all, as the world is
counting on the region to keep growing to offset recession in
Europe and a fitful recovery in the United States.
"Just as the threat of a financial crisis has receded, the
steep rise in oil prices in the first two months of 2012 has
resurfaced as the greatest perceived threat to the outlook,"
warned Nomura's chief economic advisor, David Resler, in a note
to clients.
Oil matters to Asia. The region is now the largest consumer
of the commodity having surpassed North America in 2007 to
account for more than 31 percent of world demand. Asia is home
to four of the world's 10 largest oil-consuming countries in
China, Japan, India and South Korea.
The region imports two-thirds of all its oil, which adds up
to a very large bill indeed. Analysts at Nomura estimate that
even after excluding Japan, Asia spent a net $447 billion on
imports of oil and petroleum last year, up from $329 billion in
2010 and $234 billion the year before.
Spending on oil also takes a larger share of gross domestic
product (GDP) in Asian countries compared to the West.
Indeed, Asia's hunger for oil is one reason prices eased
only modestly last year even as global growth slowed and the
European debt crisis raged.
"Most blame geopolitics for the latest spike, and we don't
quibble with that," said Frederic Neumann, an economist at HSBC
in a note. "But, fundamentally, Asia's huge appetite for crude
is providing the backdrop."
He noted that for growth the level of oil prices mattered
much more than the rate of change, since the cost of crude acts
like a tax on consumers. Thus when Brent crude hit a
3-1/2 year high of $128.40 last week, it rang economic alarm
bells.
"For Asia, the current risk from rising oil prices isn't
inflation, at least not yet. It's growth," said Neumann.
"Exports to the West, looking already shaky, might take
another knock," he explained. "Even locally, as prices continue
to climb, a number of economies, such as India, Korea and
Thailand, could feel the pinch."
When gauging the likely impact of oil shocks, much depends
on what is driving the move. If prices are rising because of
strong global demand the impact would be a lot less than if it
were caused by a shock to supply.
Given that many agencies have recently been revising down
expectations for global growth, the current episode would not
seem to be demand-driven.
Instead, most analysts blame tensions across the Middle East
and lately the threat of tougher sanctions against Iran, a major
exporter of the commodity.
Back in January, the International Monetary Fund warned that
a total shutdown of Iranian exports could trigger a price spike
of as much as 30 percent.
That would mean oil soaring to around $160 per barrel,
higher than the 2008 peak blamed for weakening the global
economy just before Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy sent it into a
tailspin.
It is also particularly tricky for Asia in that China,
India, Japan and South Korea are the four largest importers of
Iranian oil.
SOME MORE VULNERABLE THAN OTHERS
While the impact of a further substantial rise in oil would
clearly be negative for Asia as a whole, it would vary greatly
country to country. Malaysia, for instance, is a net exporter of
oil, so could actually be a beneficiary.
In contrast, analysts at Barclays estimate that a 10 percent
increase in oil prices would add around $1 billion to South
Korea's monthly imports bill.
In general, analysts consider the economies of India, South
Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines as the most
vulnerable to the drag from higher oil prices. China and
Singapore would be less affected, while oil exporters Malaysia
and Vietnam should benefit.
For Japan, higher prices would seem to be all bad. The
country is the world's third biggest oil importer and its
dependence on energy imports has only grown since almost all its
power-generating nuclear reactors have been shut after the
Fukushima nuclear disaster a year ago.
Yet expectations that Japanese importers would have to buy
more dollars to pay for oil has helped push the yen down across
the board in the last few weeks. The U.S. dollar touched a
nine-month peak of 81.86 yen Monday having risen over 7
percent since the start of February.
A declining yen is a boon for Japan's hard-pressed exporters
and has been welcomed by policy makers there.
Also with the economy stuck in a damaging spiral of
deflation, the potential for a burst of oil-driven inflation
would not necessarily be a negative.
When it comes to inflation, the speed of the rise in oil
prices matters more than the level and, so far anyway, the move
has been much less threatening than in 2007 and 2008.
Back then, Brent crude climbed from a low of $50.25 at the
start of 2007 to reach a peak of $147.50 in July 2008, a rise of
no less than 193 percent.
So far this year, Brent has risen just 15 percent, albeit in
a short period of time. If prices level out here, the
inflationary pulse of the move would be relatively modest and
should not trouble monetary policy too much.
Were prices really to spike toward $150 a barrel then
inflation could become much more of a restraint to monetary
easing in China, India, South Korea and Taiwan.
Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines might
actually have to consider raising interest rates.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Emily Kaiser)