* Plans to offer Sept crude next month on DME -sources
* To be first non-Middle East crude offered on Dubai
exchange
* Kimanis output rising, record loadings planned for August
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, June 14 Malaysia's Petronas
is set to auction one of its crude grades on the
Dubai Mercantile Exchange, according to sources familiar with
the matter, making the state-owned company the first to sell a
non-Middle East oil on the trading platform.
Petronas has plans to offer September loadings of its
Kimanis crude grade next month, the industry sources said.
DME documents - updated in June and posted on the exchange's
website - indicate Petronas trading arm Petco is looking to sell
the Kimanis grade over the Dubai platform, although without
providing any details on volumes or timing.
Petronas and DME did not respond to queries on the matter.
The move comes amid rising Kimanis crude output, with the
August loadings of the grade expected to rise to a record 12
cargoes of 600,000 barrels each.
Rising Kimanis production and an overall global surplus has
pressured primary sellers of the grade, including Petronas,
Royal Dutch Shell, Murphy Oil, ConocoPhillips
, Petroleum Brunei and Pertamina.
Kimanis premiums plunged to their lowest in nearly two years
at around $1.50 a barrel to dated Brent in April, underscoring
the difficulties sellers face in the current market.
"Kimanis needs to find new homes ... It's good to find new
buyers apart from the usual end-users," a trading source who
markets the grade said about Petronas' DME plans.
In a DME auction, potential buyers - who have to be
pre-approved by the seller - will have two minutes to place bids
after the company offering a cargo has set a minimum price.
"The auction does not mean a better price, but you get to
set a floor price. So if you get better than the floor price,
it's a good thing," said a source involved in the auction who is
not approved to discuss the matter publicly.
Four cargoes of Middle East crude have been auctioned on the
DME since January 2016. DME charges a 1.5 cent per barrel fee
for cargoes sold via auction.
Kimanis is one of the largest Malaysian crude output
streams. The Malaysian crude price mechanism introduced in 2014
was revised in January to add Kimanis to a benchmark formula
based on the Labuan, Miri Light and Kikeh grades.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Tom Hogue)