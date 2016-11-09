SINGAPORE Nov 9 Malaysian state oil firm Petronas will add its Kimanis crude into the current crude oil basket from January, changing the way it sets its monthly crude official selling prices (OSP), according to a document sent to customers and seen by Reuters.

Petronas will add the Kimanis crude grade to the basket that is currently made up of its three flagship grades Labuan, Kikeh and Miri Light crude.

The oil firm will continue to price its crude against dated Brent and will publish monthly OSPs by adding an alpha to the monthly average of Platts dated Brent.

