* Analysts see more downward oil price pressure
* China's oil storage tanks near full capacity
* Asian peak oversupply hitting in April/May -PIRA Energy
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, March 18 A global oversupply of oil
is set to rise as China pauses in the build-up of its strategic
reserves and Asian refineries slow crude imports ahead of the
spring maintenance season, putting more downward pressure on
prices.
China's purchases to fill its strategic petroleum reserves
(SPR) had been one of the main drivers of Asian demand since
August of last year, with the No.2 oil consumer taking up cheap
crude to fill its tanks despite slowing economic growth.
Yet China could pause its reserve purchases soon as tank
sites reach their limits and new space only becomes available
later this year.
Little is known about China's SPR levels. The government
seldom issues data, but its plan is to reach around 600 million
barrels, about 90 days' worth of imports. Most estimates put the
SPR stocks currently to be 30-40 days' worth.
"I don't think there is much (SPR) space left to fill," a
Chinese storage executive said under the condition of anonymity.
In the Zhoushan area of Zhejiang province - site of two SPR
bases and major commercial storage facilities - tanks are
brimming, the executive said. "They are so full that one VLCC
tanker owned by a state refiner has had to wait for almost 15
days to discharge," he said.
Adding to downward pressure is the expectation that Chinese
refiners could process less crude oil in the second quarter as
demand is dented by tax hikes and an economy growing at its
slowest in 25 years.
Thomson Reuters data also shows that Asian imports overall
have fallen 5 percent since peaking in December, when China's
purchases hit an all-time high at 7.2 million barrels per day.
In India and Japan, crude imports for the most recent month
are down 20 percent and 11 percent from a year ago,
respectively, mainly due to the approach of the spring refinery
maintenance season.
"Asia-Pacific oil ... balances remain in surplus with
pressure peaking in April/May from rising crude stocks,"
consultancy PIRA Energy said in a research note.
Benchmark Brent futures have climbed off of a
six-year low hit in January but are still down more than 50
percent from June last year at around $53.50 a barrel.
Oil prices started slumping from mid-June 2014 as U.S. shale
oil production soared while demand slowed due to higher energy
efficiency and deepening economic trouble in Europe and Asia.
U.S. crude stocks are now near 450 million barrels, the
equivalent of over two months' worth of Chinese crude imports,
and the highest they've been in more than 80 years.
(Additional reporting by Aizhu Chen in Beijing; Editing by Tom
Hogue)