KUALA LUMPUR May 9 Thailand's PTT plans to build a second terminal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) which will bring the country's total import capacity to 19 million tonnes per year, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The second terminal will have a capacity of 7.5 million tonnes per year, Wuttikorn Sitthit, PTT executive vice president of natural gas supply and trading, said at an industry event.

(Reporting by Florence Tan in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)