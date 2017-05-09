UPDATE 1-Noble confirms lenders agree to extend credit facility deadline
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018 (Adds quotes, details from Noble's statement)
KUALA LUMPUR May 9 Thailand's PTT plans to build a second terminal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) which will bring the country's total import capacity to 19 million tonnes per year, a company executive said on Tuesday.
The second terminal will have a capacity of 7.5 million tonnes per year, Wuttikorn Sitthit, PTT executive vice president of natural gas supply and trading, said at an industry event.
TOKYO, June 20 Oil prices inched up from seven-month lows in Asian trading on Tuesday, but gains were limited as investors focused on persistent signs of rising supply that are undermining attempts by OPEC and other producers to support prices.