SINGAPORE Jan 27 The window to sell Western
fuel oil to Asia is starting to close as demand for a limited
fleet of supertankers to store cheap crude pushes freight rates
to multi-month highs, shipping and trade sources said.
Crude prices have fallen nearly 60 percent since June and,
with prices a year ahead already quoted about $10 a barrel
dearer than now, crude traders have hired up to 20 supertankers
to store oil with a view to turning a big profit later.
That also adds to the cost of selling fuel oil to Asia. The
region has taken in high volumes of fuel oil from Europe and the
Mediterranean this month, but with the cost of chartering a
supertanker rising to highs not seen in at least a year, it is
an increasingly less profitable trade.
That could suppress volumes from the West, which tend to
make up about half of Asia's supply, and support premiums on the
heavy distillates.
To determine the profitability of selling fuel oil to Asia
from Western ports, traders usually refer to the East/West
spread, the difference between front-month prices for Singapore
and Rotterdam fuel oil swaps.
"The East/West spread was $45 a tonne. It's still wide now
but very large crude carrier (VLCC) rates have gone up," said a
Singapore-based fuel oil trader.
"Lots of VLCCs are used as floaters now with the deep (crude
oil) contango," he added, using the market term for when future
prices are more expensive than spot prices.
The East/West spread was at $43 a tonne on Monday, only a
touch lower than December's peak of $46.50 a tonne, roughly a
one-year high.
However, the cost of hiring a VLCC, which can carry about
270,000 tonnes of fuel oil, has soared to $6.75 million for a
Rotterdam-Singapore route and $7.8 million for a
Caribbean-Singapore journey.
That compares with $5.5 million and $7.15 million
respectively in late December before the jump in demand for
floating storage.
A combination of relatively cheap freight rates and strong
refining margins had contributed to a 20 percent rise in fuel
oil supplies from the Mediterranean and Europe for February
arrival compared with January.
But traders now expect volumes to be trimmed unless the
East/West spread widens out to compensate for the jump in VLCC
rates.
Diesel and gasoline are shipped in "clean tankers" so their
prices will not necessarily feel any impact from the shortage of
VLCCs and other "dirty tankers" used for crude and fuel oil.
Shipping sources said the robust VLCC rates could push up
rates for smaller tankers in the "dirty" category.
"The overall market is stronger as supply is tighter. People
are also expecting this to affect the Suezmax and Aframax
markets as well," said a Singapore-based shipping source at a
broking firm.
Suezmaxes and Aframaxes can ship about 130,000 and 80,000
tonnes of fuel respectively. If there aren't enough VLCCs,
cargoes would be broken up into smaller lots and shipped on the
smaller vessels, the shipping source said.
