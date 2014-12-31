* Most U.S. light crude expected to go to Europe, not Asia
* But ripple effect to create pressure for Asian discounts
* Asian producers already hit by falling prices, weak
currencies
* Oil and LNG prices have dropped 50 pct in 2014
* Analysts expect prices to remain low well into 2015
(Adds detail on expected U.S. light crude destination)
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 31 Formal U.S. government
approval to ease a 40-year-old ban on exports of crude oil will
squeeze Asian producers already scrambling to cut costs amid
diminished revenues due to a crash in energy prices and weaker
currencies.
The Obama administration on Tuesday bowed to months of
pressure over the ban on exports of most domestic crude, taking
steps expected to unleash a wave of ultra-light shale oil known
as condensate onto global markets.
And while earlier shipments of North American condensate
stalled after initial buying interest from Japan and South
Korea, the addition of supplies as demand cools is likely to
trigger more aggressive discounting by producers trying to
defend market share in Asia, the world's biggest net oil buyer.
Traders said that most U.S. ultra-light oil supplies would
end up in Europe, as a rise in freight costs has made
long-distance shipments to Asia uncompetitive. Still, they said,
the addition of U.S. oil supplies would ripple through the
markets.
"If the U.S. can undercut West Africans in Europe, then that
may force Nigeria and Angola to try and offer their supplies to
Asia. And in between all that you have the Middle East suppliers
offering steep discounts to everybody," one oil trader said.
This competition for the attention of buyers in Asia will
put the region's own producers under cost pressure as revenues
tumble, likely triggering project cancellations.
"Oil-exporting countries such as Malaysia may have
diminished government revenues from falling energy prices and
this could exacerbate their debt issues," said Daniel Ang,
investment analyst at Singapore-based Phillip Futures.
"If prices do continue to fall and persist for a long time
... oil rig developments could be re-evaluated if the cost for
extraction continues to exceed the cost per barrel," he said.
Malaysia's economy relies heavily on oil and natural gas
sales, which have both seen prices LNG-AS halve this
year, weakening the ringgit and making it hard for companies
there to pay for imports valued in U.S. dollars.
Most analysts say they expect oil prices to fall further in
2015 before a rebound happens, with some forecasts going as low
as $40 a barrel.
"The imbalance between supply and demand will grow in
first-half 2015," U.S. PIRA Energy Group said this week in a
report before the formal easing of the U.S. export ban.
PIRA said in a previous note that although current oil
prices would mean many North American operators would not be
able to cover costs, they may not shut down production but
instead cut expenses.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)