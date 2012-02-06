* Asia imports 1.82 mln bpd W.African oil in 1st quarter
* Sanctions on Iran hitting Asian oil sales - trade sources
* Chinese, other Asian refiners restocking inventories
* Switch to West African crude oil could be temporary
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Feb 6 Asia's imports of crude from
West Africa are at record highs as sanctions on Iran cut
supplies from the Islamic Republic to China, a Reuters survey of
West African oil flows suggest.
Asian imports of West African crude oil will hit an all-time
high in the first quarter as purchases of Iranian oil decline
and as Chinese and Indian refiners build stocks from alternative
sources, trade and shipping sources said.
North American, Asia and European refiners compete to buy
West Africa's high quality, low sulphur crude oil. Increasingly
it is a favourite source of fuel for Chinese, Indian and other
Asian refiners.
The region is a natural alternative source of oil for Asian
buyers who wish to avoid sanctions imposed by the West over
Iran's nuclear programme that the United States and its allies
say aims to produce Iranian nuclear weapons.
Tehran denies it is planning an atomic bomb and says the
programme is designed to meet domestic energy needs.
The Reuters survey shows West African oil imports by Asian
countries will average 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in
March, 1.8 million in February and 1.84 million in January.
This brings the average for the first quarter of 2012 to
around 1.82 million bpd, up from a previous record of 1.79
million in the first quarter of 2011 and 2011's average 1.57
million.
Not all the crude oil cargoes due to load in March from
Nigeria, Angola and other West African exporters are placed yet,
and the totals could rise over the next few weeks, traders say.
Sources close to Chinese state-owned oil trading companies
say imports of Angolan crude oil are up by as much as 20 percent
in March from December and the increase largely reflects a
decline in purchases of Iranian crude.
"HALF A DOZEN MORE"
"Chinese companies have taken half a dozen more cargoes in
March and these are almost replacements for Iranian barrels,"
said one senior West African crude oil trader.
But trade and shipping sources are unsure whether the trend
away from Iranian crude will continue into the second quarter.
Chinese companies are now negotiating hard on long-term
purchase contracts with the state National Iranian Oil Company,
and traders suggest the recent dip in imports by Chinese may be
part of a strategy to force Iranian crude selling prices lower.
Industry sources close to the negotiations in Asia say China
will halve its crude imports from Iran in March compared to
average monthly purchases a year ago, as the dispute over
payments and prices stretches into a third month.
Sinopec, through its trading arm Unipec, has already snapped
up extra cargoes from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Russia and Australia
in addition to its higher imports from West Africa.
The refiner is likely to buy more crude from the spot market
to cover March requirements, traders say.
Chinese buyers took 31 cargoes of West African crude, mostly
from Angola, in March, compared with 30 cargoes in February.
Nigeria and Angola are Africa's two largest exporters,
shipping as much as 3.5 million bpd to international markets.
Taiwanese buyers are also buying West African crude as an
alternative to Iranian, traders say, and have so far bought
around 14 million barrels of West African this year, up slightly
from recent averages.
Japanese buyers have also imported cargoes of Angolan and
Gabonese crudes for burning, trade sources said.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by William Hardy)