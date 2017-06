LONDON, Feb 6 Asian imports of West African crude oil will hit an all-time high in the first quarter of this year as Iranian oil exports decline and Chinese and Indian refiners build stocks from alternative sources, a Reuters survey of trade and shipping sources shows. The figures suggest U.S. and European sanctions against Iran are beginning to discourage purchases of crude oil from the Islamic Republic and shift trade flows towards West Africa, which traditionally acts as a swing producer and can supply a range of high-quality, low-sulphur crudes. Imports by Asian countries from west Africa will average around 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, versus 1.80 million bpd in February and 1.84 million bpd in January. This brings the average for the first quarter of 2012 to around 1.82 million bpd, the highest level ever recorded. West African crude oil cargoes sailing to Asia (BPD = barrels per day) Loading months MARCH FEBRUARY JANUARY COUNTRY CARGOES 000' BPD CARGOES 000' BPD CARGOES 000' BPD China 31 950 30 983 31 950 India 15 460 14 459 21 644 Indonesia 4 123 4 131 2 61 Taiwan 4 123 5 164 5 153 Japan 3 92 2 66 1 22 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Others 2 61 0 0 0 0 TOTAL* 59 1.81 55 1.80 60 1.84 * Totals may not agree due to rounding Quarterly imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2012 1.82 - - - 2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 (Reporting by Christopher Johnson, editing by Jane Baird)