LONDON Feb 6 Sanctions on Iran are beginning to hit the Islamic Republic's oil exports to Asia and encourage buyers to look elsewhere for fuel imports, a Reuters survey of West African oil flows suggests.

Asian imports of West African crude oil will hit an all-time high in the first quarter as purchases of Iranian oil decline and as Chinese and Indian refiners build stocks from alternative sources, trade and shipping sources say.

The Reuters survey shows West African oil imports by Asian countries will average 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, versus 1.80 million in February and 1.84 million in January.

This brings the average for the first quarter of 2012 to around 1.82 million bpd, the highest level ever recorded.

Not all the crude oil cargoes due to load in March from Nigeria, Angola and other West African exporters are placed and the totals could rise over the next few weeks, traders say.