LONDON Feb 6 Sanctions on Iran are
beginning to hit the Islamic Republic's oil exports to Asia and
encourage buyers to look elsewhere for fuel imports, a Reuters
survey of West African oil flows suggests.
Asian imports of West African crude oil will hit an all-time
high in the first quarter as purchases of Iranian oil decline
and as Chinese and Indian refiners build stocks from alternative
sources, trade and shipping sources say.
The Reuters survey shows West African oil imports by Asian
countries will average 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in
March, versus 1.80 million in February and 1.84 million in
January.
This brings the average for the first quarter of 2012 to
around 1.82 million bpd, the highest level ever recorded.
Not all the crude oil cargoes due to load in March from
Nigeria, Angola and other West African exporters are placed and
the totals could rise over the next few weeks, traders say.
