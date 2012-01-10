Jan 10 Asian imports of West African crude oil will fall slightly in February but purchases for the first quarter could hit a record high as Chinese, Indian and Korean refiners build stocks for the new year, according to Reuters data. Imports by Asian countries from west Africa will average around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, down slightly from a revised 1.84 million bpd in January. For a related story, click on West African crude oil cargoes sailing to Asia (BPD = barrels per day) Loading months FEBRUARY JANUARY DECEMBER COUNTRY CARGOES 000' BPD CARGOES 000' BPD CARGOES 000' BPD China 30 983 31 950 25 766 India 14 459 21* 644* 11 337 Indonesia 4 131 2 61 3 92 Taiwan 5 164 5 153 2 65 Japan 2 66 1 22 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total* 55 1.80 60* 1.84* 41 1.26 * January figures revised up (January total previously 57 cargoes or 1.75 million bpd) Totals may not agree due to rounding Quarterly imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals, including data on Asian demand for West African crude: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson)