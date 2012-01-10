Jan 10 Asian imports of West African crude oil will fall
slightly in February but purchases for the first quarter could hit a record high
as Chinese, Indian and Korean refiners build stocks for the new year, according
to Reuters data.
Imports by Asian countries from west Africa will average around 1.8 million
barrels per day (bpd) in February, down slightly from a revised 1.84 million bpd
in January.
West African crude oil cargoes sailing to Asia (BPD = barrels per day)
Loading months
FEBRUARY JANUARY DECEMBER
COUNTRY CARGOES 000' BPD CARGOES 000' BPD CARGOES 000' BPD
China 30 983 31 950 25 766
India 14 459 21* 644* 11 337
Indonesia 4 131 2 61 3 92
Taiwan 5 164 5 153 2 65
Japan 2 66 1 22 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Others 0 0 0 0 0 0
Total* 55 1.80 60* 1.84* 41 1.26
* January figures revised up (January total previously 57 cargoes or 1.75
million bpd)
Totals may not agree due to rounding
Quarterly imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day)
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46
2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71
2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46
2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson)