LONDON Jan 10 Asian imports of West African crude oil will slip slightly in February but purchases for the first quarter look set for a record high as Chinese, Indian and Korean refiners build stocks, Reuters calculations based on tanker and industry data show.

Crude imports by Asian refiners and end-consumers from Nigeria, Angola and other west African oil producers will average around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, down slightly from a revised 1.84 million bpd in January.

The first two months of 2012 have seen a record level of imports by Asian buyers after a relatively low average in December.

But imports in February by Chinese buyers will be slightly lower than in the same month last year and in 2010, suggesting there has been no rush to replace Iranian barrels despite pressure from the United States and Europe for a global embargo of Iranian crude oil. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson)