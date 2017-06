GENEVA, March 23 Asian imports of West African crude oil are set to slip to 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from 1.81 million bpd in March, a Reuters survey of West African oil flows showed.

Asian imports from the region hit an all-time high in the first quarter as purchases of Iranian oil decline and Chinese and Indian refiners build stocks from alternative sources. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)