GENEVA, March 23 Asian imports of West African crude oil are set to slip to 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) in April while holding above the average level for 2011, a Reuters survey of West African oil flows showed. West African crude oil cargoes sailing to Asia (BPD = barrels per day) Loading months MARCH FEBRUARY COUNTRY CARGOES 000' BPD CARGOES 000' BPD CARGOES 000' BPD China 30 920 31 950 30 983 India 13 398 15 460 14 459 Indonesia 2 613 4 123 4 131 Taiwan 6 184 4 123 5 164 Japan 0 0 3 92 2 66 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Others 0 0 2 61 0 0 TOTAL* 51 1.56 59 1.81 55 1.80 * Totals may not agree due to rounding Quarterly imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2012 1.82 - - - 2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 (Reporting by Emma Farge)