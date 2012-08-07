LONDON Aug 7 Asia is set to import record volumes of crude oil from West Africa this year as increasing supplies of high quality crude drive down its export prices and many buyers shun their traditional supplier, Iran.

A Reuters survey of trade and shipping sources shows end-consumers in China, India, Indonesia and other Asian countries have bought around 1.74 million barrels per day (bpd) of West African crude for loading in the first nine months of this year, up around 8 percent from the same period in 2011.

Asian buyers, who usually negotiate purchases at least a month before loading, have committed to take around 1.64 million bpd of West African crude in the third quarter of this year, up from around 1.46 million bpd in the third quarter of 2011, the survey shows.

Many Asian refiners that previously bought Iranian crude oil have been scared off by the U.S. and European Union sanctions campaign against the Islamic Republic and have opted instead to take attractively priced oil from Africa, traders say. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)