Q313HONG KONG, October 16 (Fitch) Sovereigns in the Asia-Pacific
face rising
pressure on their credit profiles due to a structural slowdown
in many
economies, although the only negative rating action taken during
Q313 was the
revision of Malaysia's Outlook to Negative, Fitch says in a new
report.
"The extent to which authorities can implement credible,
coherent macroeconomic
policies will likely be a key question for regional sovereign
ratings," said
Andrew Colquhoun, Fitch's Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns.
The "Asia-Pacific Sovereign Credit Overview Q313" includes
Fitch's revision of
the Outlook on Malaysia's 'A-' rating to Negative from Stable in
July. The
revision reflected the agency's view that the government's
narrow win in May's
elections curtailed its room for manoeuvre in implementing
fiscal consolidation
and structural fiscal reforms that would head off pressure on
the credit
profile. Malaysia joins Japan as the only two Asia-Pacific
sovereigns on
Negative Outlook in Fitch's rating universe.
India and Indonesia (both BBB-) have come under a degree of
market pressure over
the summer. They remain on Stable Outlook, although their
starting positions of
relatively wide current-account deficits and high inflation mean
that room for
policy slippage is limited at current rating levels.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of Hong Kong (AA+/Stable), Korea
(AA-/Stable), New
Zealand (AA/Stable) and Taiwan (A+/Stable) over the quarter and
the report
includes updated rating rationales for those countries.
