* Malaysian refining capacity seen up nearly 6 million
tonnes
* Higher biodiesel mandate required in Malaysia
By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 Malaysia should work
towards a common palm oil export duty plan with Indonesia to
support its refining sector, which risks losing market share
following the introduction of more competitive Indonesian
levies, a Malaysian industry body said.
Refiners in top palm producer Indonesia enjoy an advantage
as the country's levy on refined palm product exports is lower
than its $50-a-tonne levy on crude palm oil (CPO) shipments.
This should help keep more CPO at home, dragging down domestic
prices and improving downstream margins.
"There is a real possibility of Malaysia losing market share
to Indonesia because Indonesia's differential palm oil duty
structure is supporting its downstream industry," the chief
executive of the Palm Oil Refiners Association Of Malaysia
(PORAM), Mohammad Jaaffar Ahmad, told Reuters.
Malaysian refiners enjoy no such advantage with taxes for
crude and refined palm oil exports at zero. Support for them
will dwindle further as the country's shipments tilt in favour
of CPO to make up for any gap in Indonesian supply.
Malaysia currently has a 27-million-tonne palm oil refining
capacity. Mohammad expects another 5.8 million tonnes to be
built, mostly in East Malaysia. Indonesia had an estimated
capacity of 47 million tonnes in 2014.
Meanwhile, palm oil stocks have risen, up 27 percent
year-on-year in October to 3.025 million tonnes in Indonesia and
to a 15-month top of 2.83 million tonnes in Malaysia.
The two countries, which account for 85 percent of the
global palm oil output, have recently signed up to a joint
council to manage stock levels, create demand through biodiesel
mandates and stabilise palm prices that hit a 6-1/2
year low this year.
"We are for the Council of Palm Oil Producer Countries if
both countries can agree on a long-term solution on the palm oil
export tax structure and do not resort to any unilateral
decision that might affect the other country's competitiveness,"
Mohammad said ahead of an industry conference in Indonesia.
However, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association has said the
new council would not seek to form joint or unified taxation
schemes between the two producers.
BIODIESEL PUSH
For the council's stock management plan to be successful,
Malaysia needs a higher biodiesel mandate like Indonesia,
Mohammad said. Palm oil is used for blending into biofuels.
Indonesia has raised its minimum bio content in diesel fuel
used for transport to 15 percent from 10 percent. This is
expected to rise to 20 percent in 2016 and 30 percent in 2020.
Malaysia had planned to increase its mandate to 10 percent
by October, from 7 percent.
"It will be more effective if the biodiesel mandate is based
on a minimal mandate...let the industry increase the blending
mandate based on the economic viability of the biodiesel cost
and demand structure," Mohammad said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)