* Piracy, armed attacks on ships in Asia at highest since
2006
* Armed guards not a solution to attacks -security expert
* ReCAAP proposing extension of navy, coast guard patrols
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE Jan 14 Asia accounted for
three-quarters of global maritime piracy last year after a surge
in tanker hijackings helped to fuel a 22 percent jump in armed
robbery and pirate attacks on ships in the region.
There were 183 actual and attempted piracy and robbery of
ships in Asian waters last year, against 150 in 2013, a
intergovernmental anti-piracy group told shipping industry and
law enforcement personnel on Wednesday.
This put Asia's share of the total at 75 percent, after the
International Maritime Bureau (IMB) released its global report
for 2014 showing there were 245 actual and attempted acts of
piracy worldwide last year.
In 2013, piracy in Asia accounted for less than 60 percent
of the total. However, attacks in Asia are mainly low level
theft compared with kidnappings and more violent hijackings off
West Africa and Somalia.
The number of attacks in Asia last year is the highest since
2006, when the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating
Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP), a
co-ordinating body with 20 government members, started compiling
incident reports.
The rise in Asian piracy last year was due to the surge in
tanker hijackings and better reporting by ship owners, ReCAAP
deputy director Nicholas Teo told Reuters on Wednesday.
"There is no hiding the fact the 22 percent increase is
significant and worrying," said Tim Wilkins, Asia regional
manager for international tanker owners group, Intertanko.
While 114 attacks reported by ReCAAP were thefts from ships,
mainly at ports and anchorages, the danger to crews should not
be ignored, he said.
"The threat of violence is still reasonably significant,"
Wilkins told Reuters.
An engineer died after being shot by pirates who seized a
tanker near Singapore in December, one of 15 tanker hijacking in
Asia last year.
In addition, 12 tankers in Asian waters had their gasoil
cargoes siphoned and stolen last year.
Putting armed guards onboard ships passing through the
Malacca Strait and nearby waters - where many of the attacks
occur - was not a solution and could increase the danger to
sailors, a maritime security expert said.
"Using armed guards against hijackings, cargo thefts and
shipboard robbery incidents around Singapore could result in an
escalation in the level of violence used by the perpetrators,"
said Mark Thomas, Asia Pacific business development manager at
maritime security consultancy Dryad Maritime in Singapore.
ReCAAP is proposing an extension of naval and coast guard
patrols from the Malacca Strait into the South China Sea to help
combat tanker hijackings and piracy incidents, Teo said.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)