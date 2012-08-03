By Lucy Hornby and Ruby Cherian
| BEIJING/BANGALORE
BEIJING/BANGALORE Aug 3 The services sectors in
emerging powerhouses China and India grew in July at a healthy
pace, providing vital support for the two economies as their
manufacturing sectors struggle with the global downturn.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the
services sector fell to 55.6 in July from 56.7 in June, while a
similar private-sector survey sponsored by HSBC headed in the
opposite direction, rising to 53.1 from a 10-month low in June
of 52.3.
India's non-manufacturing PMI from HSBC was little changed,
slipping to 54.2 in July from 54.3 in June.
With all the PMIs above 50 -- a threshold that divides
expansion from contraction -- the surveys are signalling that
the services sectors in both China and India are expanding.
In China's case, the fall in the official index was
"significant", said Dariusz Kowalcyzk, an economist with Credit
Agricole-CIB in Hong Kong.
"However, the 55.6 points level is relatively high, and much
better than in the case of manufacturing PMI. It is consistent
with solid growth of the services sector, which will put a floor
under the whole economy," Kowalcyzk wrote in a client note.
China's fast-growing services industry has so far weathered
the global slowdown much better than the country's vast factory
sector. The services PMIs have consistently signalled healthy
expansion, with the official version hitting a 10-month high in
March and the HSBC survey reaching a 19-month high in May.
Two surveys this week on China's manufacturing industry
showed PMI readings around 50. Combined, they signalled that
growth was stalling or close to stalling for a sector that has
been the backbone of China's rise to the world's second biggest
economy, after the United States.
HSBC's India manufacturing PMI for July fell to 52.9 from
55.0. It also showed overseas orders for Indian goods fell for
the first time in nine months, reflecting the drag on global
demand that is hitting all of Asia's exporters.
But even though that index was at its lowest since November,
the July number pointed to a relatively healthy pace of growth.
STEADY PACE
Indian government figures on manufacturing are less
flattering, suggesting factory activity is barely growing.
Factory output rose 2.5 percent in June from a year
earlier, but that followed two straight months of falls, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
It is India's service sector that clearly is providing some
encouragement.
"Service sector activity grew at a steady pace in July, with
growth in new orders and employment holding up," Leif Eskesen,
an economist at HSBC, said of India's services PMI.
The Indian survey showed service sector order books grew at
the same clip as in June, prompting businesses to increase their
workforces at a similar pace to that of the previous month.
The Indian services PMI did show that firms' confidence is
falling, albeit from high levels, as the world economy stutters
and the country's government struggles to push ahead
long-pending reforms, such as allowing foreign direct investment
in the supermarket and airline sectors.
In China, the official services PMI showed that water-borne
transport, hotels and postal services all contracted, while
Internet software, air transport and residential services
remained in growth territory.
"The index indicates the stable economy expansion in the
non-manufacturing sector has not been changed," said Cai Jin, a
vice president at the China Federation of Logistics and
Purchasing (CFLP), which conducts the official survey on behalf
of China's National Bureau of Statistics.
Notably, the construction services sub-index rose by 2.3
points to 60.4 in the official PMI, indicating strong growth and
reflecting a loosening of the tight restrictions on China's
property developers that reined in economic growth in the first
half of 2012.
EXPANSION
China's top leaders, President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen
Jiabao, promised this week to step up policy "fine tuning" in
the second half of the year to support the economy.
Beijing has cut interest rates twice and banks' reserve
requirements three times since November. Investors expect to see
more, though few expect a full-blown stimulus package similar to
the one launched during the global financial crisis of
2008/2009.
"The weaker the data now, the bigger the chance for stronger
policy response, which eventually should be good for sentiment
and for recovery of GDP growth later in H2," Kowalcyzk said.
China's economic growth has eased for six consecutive
quarters, due to a domestic credit crunch and the chill of the
euro zone debt crisis. However, a Reuters poll in July showed
most economists estimate the slowdown bottomed out in the second
quarter.
India's ability to boost an economy that grew in the March
quarter at a nine-year low of 5.3 percent is much more limited
than China's.
The central bank skipped a rate cut at a review this week,
worried that relaxing credit conditions would aggravate
inflation, already at high levels.
However, the Indian government is running a heavy fiscal
deficit and maintains high subsidies, constraining its ability
to provide fresh stimulus.
On top of that, the ruling Congress party has so far failed
to garner political support for significant reforms that could
drive the economy forward.
Highlighting the country's weak infrastructure, long
criticised as crimping economic growth, India suffered two of
the worst power blackouts in its history this week. More than
half of its 1.2 billion people were without electricity for
days.