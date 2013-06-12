(Repeats item first carried late on Wednesday)
By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, June 12 Asia's central banks are
likely to use heavy currency intervention as their weapon of
choice in dealing with regional market turbulence but high debt
levels will make them more reluctant than in the past to raise
interest rates if tensions escalate.
The central banks are manning their defences as emerging
market currency, bond and stock markets have been whipped by
fears that trillions of cheap dollars could leave Asian
economies in the face of the biggest inflection point for
investors since 2008 - the eventual tightening of U.S. monetary
policy.
For now, central banks see the market gyrations as
reflective of a balancing by investors of their global
portfolios, rather than the start of a full scale Asian exit,
and are working on the assumption that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will move carefully in adjusting policy to avoid rattling global
markets, analysts said.
"Their job is just to sit on the sidelines and smooth
volatility," said Mirza Baig, head of currency and rates
strategy at BNP Paribas in Singapore.
Still, some voices point to the danger that these
assumptions are wrong. If U.S. Treasury yields rise more rapidly
than expected, the risk of capital flight is greater and will
expose the limitations of Asian central banks' policy tool kits.
"The tapering debate is just about beginning," London-based
UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja said in a client note. "I can't see
the pressure easing massively."
So far, capital outflows have been heavy but only a fraction
of the money that has come into Asia since 2009 as western
central banks pumped cheap money into the world economy. Stocks
markets and bonds have declined, but the losses are tiny against
the gains of the past two years.
The region's economic growth is relatively strong and
inflation largely benign. The exports trend is weak but lower
currencies can lift overseas sales and indirectly provide an
easing of monetary conditions.
Indonesia is an exception. As its currency plunged to its
lowest in nearly four years on Tuesday, the central bank raised
its overnight borrowing rate to try to underpin its rupiah
currency.
"At this stage, I can't see any other cenbank in Asia
raising rates," said Singapore-based Credit Suisse economist
Robert Prior-Wandesforde, who argues the market slump is nearing
its end.
He also reckons the currency weakness will stop central
banks from tinkering with interest rates for a while, even
precluding the need for the likes of Thailand and India to cut
rates to support domestic growth.
"What we are going to see instead is more currency
intervention, more jawboning from Asian central banks and no
more rate reductions."
HIGH DEBT
Indonesia has seen bond outflows of half a billion dollars
in the past week, but foreigners still hold about 34 percent of
its government bonds. The picture is the same more broadly.
Funds have been pulling billions of dollars from emerging market
bond and equity funds in the past month. But that is a fraction
of what went in since 2009.
Emerging markets received $450 billion in additional capital
flows between 2010 and 2012 as a result of the Fed's
expansionary policy, the Institute of International Finance
estimates. Emerging Asia received a net $568 billion in private
capital flows in 2011 and $548 billion in 2012, it says.
In addition, central banks in Europe and Japan are on a path
of substantial monetary easing, which may counter the Fed
effect.
Yet, currency volatility is on the rise. Indonesian
one-month implied volatility surged from 7 percent to 17 percent
in the past 48 hours.
Moreover, corporations and retailers have binged on the
central bank largesse. Credit growth is running at double-digits
in most parts of Asia. The region's debt-to-GDP ratio rose to
155 percent in the middle of 2012, up from 133 percent in 2008
and was higher than in 1997 during the Asia financial crisis,
data from McKinsey Global Institute, a unit of consulting firm
McKinsey & Co, shows.
So, while central banks in South Korea and Indonesia have
been generously supplying dollars to deal with what they see as
temporary currency volatility, their policy options will be far
more limited when the Fed actually embarks on monetary
tightening and a dollar rally becomes entrenched.
"The constraint here is that we have such high levels of
leverage that it is hard to raise interest rates without doing
tremendous economic damage," Hong Kong-based HSBC economist
Frederic Neumann said. "I would expect them to be more reluctant
than in previous cycles to be raising interest rates."
That will limit the options if the region faces full-scale
capital flight. With such high debt, the region will struggle to
raise rates. Currency intervention would be futile in the face
of a full-scale investor exit, even though the region has
trillions of dollars in foreign currency reserves.
That may leave capital controls, which Asia famously
employed in the 1997/98 crisis, as the only option since the
region squandered an opportunity during the years of easy money
to structurally improve economies so that foreign investment
stays for good.
"Central banks can only do so much," Neumann said.
(Editing by Neil Fullick)