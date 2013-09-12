* Bank Indonesia raises benchmark rate 25 bps to 7.25
percent
* Rupiah recovers off 4-1/2 year low, still 15 percent down
since start of year
* New Zealand, South Korea and the Philippines hold rates
steady
* Central banks waiting to see if Fed orders dollar printing
presses to slow
By Rieka Rahadiana and Naomi Tajitsu
JAKARTA/WELLINGTON, Sept 12 Bracing for more
turmoil if the U.S. Federal Reserve scales back its economic
stimulus next week, Indonesia hiked interest rates to shore up
its ailing currency, but elsewhere in Asia-Pacific policymakers
less afraid of capital outflows held steady.
Bank Indonesia's surprise increase in three key rates on
Thursday helped the rupiah bounce off a 4-1/2 year low,
but it is still Asia's worst performing currency so far this
year, having lost around 15 percent of its value against the
dollar.
Having coming through the past few months of a fierce
emerging markets sell-off largely unscathed, New Zealand, South
Korea and the Philippines all left rates unchanged as expected,
though they are at different stages of their economic cycles.
The Fed is widely expected to announce a reduction in its
quantitative easing on Sept. 18, to start bringing the curtain
down on nearly five years of super-easy dollars.
Investors have been expecting the move for months, so the
impact on markets should be less when it happens.
"Is the emerging market sell-off over? Likely not," said a
recent research note by Credit Agricole, though it added that
the pressure may moderate as U.S. bond yields rise at a slower
pace and as economic recoveries in the U.S. and Europe support
exports from emerging economies.
While emerging markets have taken a beating in the last few
months, some have since steadied. But others like Indonesia and
India, dependant on capital inflows to fund large current
account deficits, remain vulnerable to further capital outflows.
"We believe that the current bout of currency volatility is
nearing an end and that a prolonged reversal of capital flows is
unlikely. As such, we think further aggressive rate hikes in
Indonesia will be unnecessary," said Gareth Leather, economist
at Capital Economics Asia.
"Nevertheless, uncertainty about the timing of eventual
policy tightening by the (U.S.) Fed could trigger further bouts
of volatility, prompting further rate hikes in Indonesia."
The majority of economists polled by Reuters had expected BI
to hold rates. In the event, it pushed up its benchmark rate by
25 basis points to 7.25 percent..
The central bank said the moves were designed to dampen
inflation, bolster the currency and ensure its current account
deficit was at a sustainable level.
Bank Indonesia has now hiked its benchmark rate by a total
of 150 basis points in a series of increases since June, when
the exodus from emerging markets gathered critical mass.
BI also lowered its forecast for growth this and next year
to 5.5-5.9 percent and 5.8-6.2 percent, respectively.
A current account deficit equivalent to 4.4 percent of gross
domestic product, and inflation surging to almost 9 percent has
drained investors' confidence in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy.
India is in a similar fix, only with weaker economic growth.
Reluctant to raise interest rates that could exacerbate the
economic slowdown and drive up the cost of government borrowing,
the Reserve Bank of India has delayed its policy meeting until
two days after the Fed meets.
NEW ZEALAND HAWKISH FOR 2014
How the Fed sequences the winding down of its quantitative
easing programme will set the rhythm for other global central
banks as they juggle the objectives of supporting growth,
controlling inflation and maintaining financial stability.
"Growth expectations have been revised down for India,
emerging Asia and Brazil as their monetary policy will have to
be tighter than would have been the case if there had been a
more gradual market adjustment to the Fed's planned moves," Alan
Oster, group chief economist at National Australia Bank in
Melbourne.
"Fortunately, Chinese growth has held up and its economy is
one-and-a-half times the size of India, Brazil and Indonesia
combined."
Worries over whether the conflict in Syria will spread,
lighting a fire under oil prices, are also out there.
"How events unfold over the coming weeks could significantly
change the global environment," the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
(RBNZ) warned in its monetary policy statement.
The central bank sounded a surprisingly hawkish note on its
outlook for rates, signalling they would start to rise by
mid-2014 and sending the domestic currency to a four-week high.
Announcing it was keeping its official cash rate at a
record-low 2.5 percent, RBNZ also raised its outlook for 90-day
bank bill rates to 3.0 percent in the June 2014 quarter,
indicating that rates may rise by 25 basis points by that time.
That is sooner that it suggested in its previous statement.
"(Official cash rate) increases will likely be required next
year," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement,
repeating his pledge to keep rates unchanged in 2013.
He added that U.S. Fed tapering could take off some upward
pressure in the New Zealand dollar, which hit a post-float high
against a currency basket earlier this year.
New Zealand also has a current account deficit, but it has a
sound credit rating, inflation at 0.7 percent is a 14-year-low,
and its economy is regarded as fairly resilient.
KOREA, PHILIPPINES STEADY
At 2.5 percent, the base rate in South Korea is near a
record low, and the central bank's decision to maintain its easy
monetary policy was expected as it has been supporting the
government's fiscal stimulus.
Rock steady on Thursday, the Korean won has lost just 1
percent of its value against the dollar this year, giving the
central bank confidence that the country's highly open capital
markets can weather whatever the Fed does.
Asia's fourth-largest economy grew by a modest 1.1 percent
in the second quarter from the preceding quarter, the fastest
growth the export-focused economy has shown in more than two
years, and inflation is below target.
"The Committee expects that the domestic economy will
maintain a negative output gap for a considerable time going
forward, although it forecasts that the gap will gradually
narrow," the Bank of Korea said in its policy statement.
Also keeping its rates on hold, the Philippines central bank
said it expects inflation to remain subdued into 2014, despite
the peso's declines and pressure from volatile oil
prices.
Most economists see the central bank holding rates for the
rest of the year, with economic growth expected to hit around 7
percent this year.
"The economy does not need additional support for now," said
Jose Mario Cuyegkeng, economist at ING Bank in Manila.