* Crude oil drop means cheaper feedstock prices for refiners
Rising car sales in China, India prop up gasoline demand
* Petrochemical plastic makers also enjoy strong profits
* SK Innovation, Reliance, Formosa, Thai Oil among top picks
* Yet analysts warn that China's slowdown could impact
refiners
By Florence Tan and Khettiya Jittapong
SINGAPORE/BANGKOK, Jan 13 As oil producers
agonize over tumbling crude prices, strong car sales in India
and China are underpinning demand for gasoline, giving makers of
refined products and petrochemicals healthy margins.
While that means share prices of refiners with little or no
crude production are outperforming primarily crude producers,
much could hinge on China's economy and Beijing's policy of tax
breaks for small car buyers.
Crude oil prices fell to their lowest in over a
decade this week, trading close to $30 a barrel, and are down 70
percent since mid-2014. This has been painful for oil producers
and exporters, but has boosted refinery margins as feedstock
costs have tumbled.
"If (the annual average) oil price is $40-$50 a barrel,
we're quite confident margins will be higher than last year,"
Sukrit Surabotsopon, CEO of Thai refiner IRPC, told
Reuters. The average price for Brent last year was close to $54
a barrel, and most banks have cut their oil price forecasts for
this year to $37-$50 a barrel.
Cheap and plentiful feedstock for refineries has been
supported by strong retail demand, especially for gasoline and
plastics, though demand for diesel is stalling largely because
of China's slowing heavy industry.
HSBC says 2016 demand for refined products will be between 1
million and 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), while refining
capacity is seen growing at 540,000 bpd.
"Demand growth in 2016 ... should easily outpace capacity
growth, barring a serious macroeconomic downturn," the bank said
in a Jan. 8 note that recommended stocks of SK Innovation
and Thai Oil - the leading refineries in
South Korea and Thailand, respectively.
After a slow start last year, China's car sales picked up
pace to increase by 4.7 percent, averaging well over 2 million
new private vehicles a month. Growth this year is
forecast at 6 percent.
Most Chinese passenger cars run on gasoline, boosting demand
for refiners, though analysts note that much of the recent
growth in sales has been pegged to generous tax breaks for car
buyers.
In India, passenger car sales have been growing at an even
faster pace, and are forecast to increase by more than 10
percent in the year to March, providing another strong pillar of
fuel demand.
Reliance Industries saw its gross refining margin
hit a 5-year high of $10.50 last year, and is expected to hold
at $9.70-$9.80 a barrel in 2016, refining sources said, as it
meets double-digit demand growth for gasoline and 7-8 percent
growth for diesel.
CHERRY PICKING: SWEET OR SOUR?
Refiners are also benefiting from action they took when crude
supplies were tight, as many invested in refinery upgrades to
allow them to process whatever crude was available.
Now, amid oversupply and a discount war between exporters
that sees anywhere between half a million and 2 million barrels
of crude produced every day in excess of demand, refiners can
cherry-pick the grades that best suit their facilities - heavy
or light, sweet or sour.
The healthy refining conditions are visible in stock market
performance. Refiners that do not have large crude production,
such as SK Innovation and India's Reliance Industries, far
outperform refining-lite producers such as Chevron or
China's CNOOC. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical
has also been among the winners from the crude slump.
(tmsnrt.rs/1ZXD2Yf)
In another support move for refiners, Chinese authorities on
Wednesday set a floor for domestic retail gasoline and diesel
prices, saying these would not be trimmed again while global oil
prices are below $40 a barrel.
Last month, China said it plans further reforms to retail
fuel pricing as part of moves to make prices more market-driven.
For the first time, China has allowed independent companies to
import crude oil and export refined fuel, breaking the long
dominance by the major state refiners.
"We believe refining companies such as Shanghai
Petrochemical and Sinopec, and also the
teapot (small independent) refineries could be big beneficiaries
of this policy," Nomura analyst Gordon Kwan said.
Refiners' margins in South Korea, a major fuel and
petrochemical exporter, could hit $11.40 a barrel in the first
half of this year, said Son Young-Joo, analyst at Kyobo
Securities in Seoul, topping last year's average of $10.30 a
barrel.
Petrochemical producers like Formosa, Shanghai Petrochemical
and Lotte Chemical could also see healthy ethylene
margins as supply of the key raw material for plastics is
expected to tighten this year, said KGI analyst Aaron Liu.
Ultimately, the party-pooper for refiners could be Beijing
closing the tap on new car subsidies, with current tax breaks
due to expire on Jan. 1, 2017. (reut.rs/1Q4Muq1)
"The last time China lowered the tax on small cars was in
2009 ... (after) the global financial crisis. Car sales surged
53 percent that year and 33 percent in 2010, but (growth) slowed
to single digits after the 2-year policy expired," Barclays said
in a client note.
"This time, our auto equity analysts expect the boost in
sales to fade over this year."
(Reporting by Rebecca Jang in SEOUL, Khettiya Jittapong in
BANGKOK, Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Henning Gloystein and Ian Geoghegan)