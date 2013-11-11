MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - = =============================================================== Plant Company New Capacity Start Date ================================================================ CHINA Wuhan Sinopec 60,000 July 2013 Anqing Sinopec 70,000 Aug 2013 Urumqi PetroChina 120,000 Oct 2013 Quanzhou Sinochem 240,000 end 2013 Sichuan PetroChina 200,000 Oct 2013 Jieyang* PetroChina/PDVSA 400,000 2014 Yangzi Sinopec 160,000 mid-2014 Kunming CNPC 200,000 2014 Huizhou CNOOC 200,000 2014 Dagang* PetroChina/Rosneft 260,000 2014 Shijiazhuang Sinopec 60,000 2014 Huabei PetroChina 100,000 end 2014 Jiujiang Sinopec 60,000 H2 2015 Zhanjiang KPC/Sinopec/Total 300,000 2016 Zhenhai* Sinopec 180,000 2015 Zhejiang* PetroChina/Qatar/Shell 400,000 2015 Tahe Sinopec 100,000 by 2015 Caofeidian* Sinopec 240,000 2015 Hainan Sinopec 100,000 2014/15 -------------------------------------------------------------- * Pending government approval INDIA Paradip Indian Oil Corp 300,000 2014 Nagarjuna NOCL 120,000 2014 Barmer HPCL/Rajasthan 175,000 2017/2018 VIETNAM Nghi Son Idemitsu/Mitsui/ 200,000 2017 PetroVietnam/ Kuwait Petroleum International Vung Ro Technostar/Telloil 80,000-160,000 2016 Long Son PetroVietnam 200,000 2018 Nam Van Phong Petrolimex 200,800 2017 PAKISTAN Byco Byco Oil 120,000 2012/2013 Trans-Asia Al-Ghurair 100,000 2014-2016 CAMBODIA Cambodian Petrochemical 100,000 2015 Company/Sinomach China Perfect Machinery Industry Corp BRUNEI Brunei Hengyi Group 160,000 end 2015 MALAYSIA Johor Petronas 300,000 end 2017 BANGLADESH Mongla Petromax 2,500 2013 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
