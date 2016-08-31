(Corrects prices and milestones in second paragraph and second
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 A rapid rebound in Asian
refining margins ahead of the autumn maintenance season could
prove short-lived as it may prompt refiners to lock in quick
profits by increasing their run rates.
Singapore refining margins to Dubai crude DUB-SIN-REF hit
a five-month high of $6.30 a barrel on Friday, rising 119.5
percent since they fell to a two-year low of $2.87 a barrel on
Aug. 10. But the rally has since been tamed with margins falling
back to $5.03 a barrel on Tuesday.
Margins typically rise in August before refineries close for
maintenance but this year's rise in Asia has been accentuated by
two other factors.
"The rebound is driven mainly by gasoline and weakness in
the Dubai benchmark which is flipping back to contango," said
Nevyn Nah, an oil products analyst at research firm Energy
Aspects.
Indonesian motorists are buying more petrol amid cheaper
pump prices and gasoline supplies in the United States have
tightened after hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico delayed
shipments, analysts said.
Refiners also enjoy better margins when the crude market is
in contango as it means their feedstock costs are lower. In a
contango market, prices of oil for delivery today are lower than
those in the months ahead.
However, Asian refining margins could start to fall if their
current strength encourages refiners operating below capacity to
maximise refinery run rates where possible. Some could even
postpone some planned September/October maintenance work to take
advantage of fat margins, traders said.
"I think refineries will make hay whilst the sun is at least
peeking out, not shining," said Matt Stanley of brokerage
Freight Investor Services (FIS) in Dubai. "But alas with higher
runs of products, the global product glut could increase,
further putting pressure on prices."
That could dash refiners' hopes that demand for the autumn
refinery maintenance season in September and October would help
draw down product inventories and reduce the glut in global
product supplies.
The oil markets expect upcoming winter demand for products
to rise from 2015 when a warmer than expected winter depressed
demand, but that may not enough.
"This temporary rebound in margins would basically unravel
the rebalancing of the products market that has just started,
which means that winter would have to be extraordinarily cold in
order to draw down product supplies," Nah said.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Susan Fenton)