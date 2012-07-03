* Poor margins, low demand force refiners to reduce runs
* Steepest prediction is for fall to 70 percent of capacity
* Most cite surprise China slowdown as key factor for run
cuts
By Meeyoung Cho and Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 3 Asian refiners are set to
lower operations further in the second half of the year as a
slowdown in demand from China slashes profits from processing a
barrel of crude into fuels in a market already suffering from
sliding consumption in the West.
Paring runs would put further pressure on oil prices, which
have already slumped more than a quarter to $98 a barrel on
Wednesday since their highs of over $128 in March.
Investors had bet on China to drive oil demand growth as the
faltering economic outlook in the West reduces energy usage. But
a surprise slowdown in the world's second-largest oil consumer
has forced many to temper this expectation.
A Reuters poll of 10 refiners, banks and analysts showed
that all forecast a fall in refinery runs in Asia in the second
half. The steepest prediction is for operations to slide to an
average 70 percent of capacity, with most others expecting them
to be around 80 percent from about 85 percent now.
"The economic slowdown has prompted refiners to cut runs in
all regions," said David Wech, head of research at JBC Energy in
Vienna. "We see Asian refinery utilisation averaging at just
above 80 percent in 2012, down by almost 2 percentage points
year on year."
A majority of those polled cite the impact a widening debt
crisis in Europe is having on China's economy, saying the
situation is worse than what most had expected.
China's slowing consumption is barely expected to offset
falling demand in developed economies, lowering global oil
demand growth to the slowest pace this year since the financial
crisis, a separate poll by Reuters last week showed.
That poll showed global demand is expected to grow by
900,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year to 89.8 million bpd,
down from an average estimate of 1 million bpd in January.
China's apparent oil demand rose 0.8 percent from a year
earlier to 9.38 million bpd in May and was up 0.9 percent versus
April, when the figure fell for the first time in more than
three years, Reuters calculations from official data showed.
CHINA DEMAND
The weak May demand figure was in part a result of
lacklustre refinery operations. China's refinery throughput in
May fell 0.7 percent from a year ago, marking the second
straight month of decline as the world's second-largest economy
slows.
"Third quarter and fourth quarter refining margins will be
down from wherever they are in second quarter," said Sushant
Gupta of energy consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie.
"The general economic outlook for Europe is still poor and
China is showing a slowdown."
Asian refining margins were at $4.75 a barrel on July 2,
compared with an average of $5.32 a barrel for the last five
days and $7.36 for the last 12 months.
Average profits from processing a barrel of crude into
products in the past 12 months weakened the most in December to
$5.05 a barrel from a high of $9.44 in October.
For this year, profits were the highest in January at $8.80
and have successively declined in each month, barring a recovery
in April to $7.84.
WEAK NAPHTHA
A key reason for the fall in refining profits is the decline
in income from producing naphtha, the poll showed. Naphtha, used
for producing raw materials to make plastics, has suffered
because a weak global economy and ample petrochemical supplies
have forced plants to pare runs.
"The lacklustre light distillate market is also persuading
refiners to cut runs at this point in time," said Wech of JBC
Energy.
Naphtha margins stood at $51.10 a tonne premium on July 2,
less than half the average value of $114.03 a tonne for so far
this year. It fell to a low of $3.20 a tonne premium on June 13
as petrochemical makers held back naphtha purchases as the
European debt crisis crimped consumer demand.
Increase in refining capacity in the region is another
factor weighing on margins, the poll showed. China alone is
expected to bring 350,000 bpd of capacity online this year, in
addition to 360,000 bpd added last year.
