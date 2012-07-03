* Poor margins, low demand force refiners to reduce runs

* Steepest prediction is for fall to 70 percent of capacity

* Most cite surprise China slowdown as key factor for run cuts

By Meeyoung Cho and Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, July 3 Asian refiners are set to lower operations further in the second half of the year as a slowdown in demand from China slashes profits from processing a barrel of crude into fuels in a market already suffering from sliding consumption in the West.

Paring runs would put further pressure on oil prices, which have already slumped more than a quarter to $98 a barrel on Wednesday since their highs of over $128 in March.

Investors had bet on China to drive oil demand growth as the faltering economic outlook in the West reduces energy usage. But a surprise slowdown in the world's second-largest oil consumer has forced many to temper this expectation.

A Reuters poll of 10 refiners, banks and analysts showed that all forecast a fall in refinery runs in Asia in the second half. The steepest prediction is for operations to slide to an average 70 percent of capacity, with most others expecting them to be around 80 percent from about 85 percent now.

"The economic slowdown has prompted refiners to cut runs in all regions," said David Wech, head of research at JBC Energy in Vienna. "We see Asian refinery utilisation averaging at just above 80 percent in 2012, down by almost 2 percentage points year on year."

A majority of those polled cite the impact a widening debt crisis in Europe is having on China's economy, saying the situation is worse than what most had expected.

China's slowing consumption is barely expected to offset falling demand in developed economies, lowering global oil demand growth to the slowest pace this year since the financial crisis, a separate poll by Reuters last week showed.

That poll showed global demand is expected to grow by 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year to 89.8 million bpd, down from an average estimate of 1 million bpd in January.

China's apparent oil demand rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 9.38 million bpd in May and was up 0.9 percent versus April, when the figure fell for the first time in more than three years, Reuters calculations from official data showed.

CHINA DEMAND

The weak May demand figure was in part a result of lacklustre refinery operations. China's refinery throughput in May fell 0.7 percent from a year ago, marking the second straight month of decline as the world's second-largest economy slows.

"Third quarter and fourth quarter refining margins will be down from wherever they are in second quarter," said Sushant Gupta of energy consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie.

"The general economic outlook for Europe is still poor and China is showing a slowdown."

Asian refining margins were at $4.75 a barrel on July 2, compared with an average of $5.32 a barrel for the last five days and $7.36 for the last 12 months.

Average profits from processing a barrel of crude into products in the past 12 months weakened the most in December to $5.05 a barrel from a high of $9.44 in October.

For this year, profits were the highest in January at $8.80 and have successively declined in each month, barring a recovery in April to $7.84.

WEAK NAPHTHA

A key reason for the fall in refining profits is the decline in income from producing naphtha, the poll showed. Naphtha, used for producing raw materials to make plastics, has suffered because a weak global economy and ample petrochemical supplies have forced plants to pare runs.

"The lacklustre light distillate market is also persuading refiners to cut runs at this point in time," said Wech of JBC Energy.

Naphtha margins stood at $51.10 a tonne premium on July 2, less than half the average value of $114.03 a tonne for so far this year. It fell to a low of $3.20 a tonne premium on June 13 as petrochemical makers held back naphtha purchases as the European debt crisis crimped consumer demand.

Increase in refining capacity in the region is another factor weighing on margins, the poll showed. China alone is expected to bring 350,000 bpd of capacity online this year, in addition to 360,000 bpd added last year. (Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo, Judy Hua in Beijing, Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; editing by Miral Fahmy)