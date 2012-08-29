SINGAPORE Aug 29 Market regulators from
Australia to Singapore have asked their U.S. counterparts to
review proposed rules on derivatives trading, pointing out the
potential for conflict with domestic rules and the risks of
systemic instability.
Non-U.S. banks that trade with U.S. counterparties are
expected to have to comply with new regulations under the
Dodd-Frank Act from the beginning of next year.
In a rare unified move, five Asian regulators have sent a
joint open letter to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission, the
Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Monetary Authority of
Singapore, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Securities and
Futures Commission in Hong Kong have asked the CFTC to liaise
with regulators from other regions before it finalises its
guidance on how its derivative rules should be applied overseas.
That would avoid unintended and adverse implications for
global markets, the regulators said.
The main areas of concern are the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission's definition of counterparties that would have to
abide by U.S. rules as well as the tight timeline given to
offshore institutions to register with central agencies for
mandatory clearing of transactions, the Asian regulators stated.
"The impact from any resulting (likely significant) increase
in compliance costs and the potential reduction in liquidity of
OTC derivatives markets should not be under-estimated," the note
from the Asian regulators says.
The Dodd-Frank Act was spurred by the 2008 financial crisis
and aims to impose tighter supervision of cross-border
derivatives trade following incidents such as the loss-making
trades by the so-called "London Whale" at JPMorgan's UK office.
Non-U.S. banks that trade in interest rate swaps or other
over-the-counter derivatives must register as swap dealers with
U.S. regulators and abide by their rules on capital requirements
and risk management, all of which could dramatically alter the
way trades are executed and their costs.
The broad definition of "U.S. person" under the CFTC
guidelines, intended by regulators to apply to any person or
entity that will have an effect on American commerce, has caused
some unease in markets with banks outside the United States
reviewing their relationships with U.S. counterparts.
"Market practitioners have...highlighted that it is not easy
to identify if a counterparty is a U.S. person," the letter from
the Asian regulators states, while requesting the CFTC to defer
application of requirements "until there is international
consensus on how such cross-border transactions should be
regulated".
The regulators highlight possible areas for conflict of
interest, such as when local privacy laws could prohibit a
non-U.S. swap dealer from reporting data on transactions to U.S.
regulators.
Likewise, it would not be practical for non-U.S. entities to
register with a clearing agent or a swap execution facility
before requirements on margin and capital requirements are
finalised, they said.
LOCAL FACTORS
Asian regulators also highlighted the risk that local and
regional clearing agents may not be able to obtain U.S.
regulatory approval in time for clearing products mandated by
the CFTC, raising the possibility that all such deals are routed
through a few global clearing agents and "the potential
over-concentration of risks" in these clearing houses.
"Potential market disruption or fragmentation, with
consequently increased risks to systemic stability and market
liquidity in our markets, may arise as market participants may
have to change their business models or even withdraw from
certain businesses, all within a relatively short period of
time," the letter from the Asian regulators states.
In Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan combined, around $143.1
billion of interest rate derivatives were traded every day in
April 2010, according to the most recent figures from the Bank
of International Settlements.
While still small compared with the $1.2 trillion traded in
the UK and the $642 billion in the United States, the turnover
has almost tripled from the $50.8 billion recorded in 2004.
The letter from the regulators also requests the CFTC to
bear in mind special local characteristics that could impact the
decision to trade derivatives on electronic platforms or
centrally clear them.
"For example, in the case of Hong Kong, Australia and
Singapore, we are studying whether local market liquidity can
justify implementation of mandatory trading of OTC derivatives
products on exchanges or electronic trading platforms, and the
form of trading venue which will best suit the purpose of
improving pre-trade price transparency," they said.
"This will affect our timing for implementing mandatory
trading in practice (although the powers for imposing such
trading obligation will be in place)."
(Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)