May 20 NR Holdings Ltd and Russian coal producer SUEK Plc said they would not make an offer for Asia Resource Minerals Plc.

The statement from NR Holdings, a trust controlled by British financier Nathaniel Rothschild, comes a week after the indefinite adjournment of a general meeting of Asia Resource shareholders to vote on a $100 million recapitalisation plan proposed by NR Holdings.

The adjournment effectively blocked a rival bid for the company by Asia Coal Energy Ventures, a vehicle backed by hedge fund Argyle Street Management and funded by Sinar Mas. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)