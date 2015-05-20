UPDATE 2-SunPower sees bigger-than-expected 2nd-qtr loss, shares fall
May 9 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Tuesday but forecast second-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.
May 20 NR Holdings Ltd and Russian coal producer SUEK Plc said they would not make an offer for Asia Resource Minerals Plc.
The statement from NR Holdings, a trust controlled by British financier Nathaniel Rothschild, comes a week after the indefinite adjournment of a general meeting of Asia Resource shareholders to vote on a $100 million recapitalisation plan proposed by NR Holdings.
The adjournment effectively blocked a rival bid for the company by Asia Coal Energy Ventures, a vehicle backed by hedge fund Argyle Street Management and funded by Sinar Mas. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, May 9 A bill to ease restrictions on energy development on U.S. tribal lands has a good chance of passing the Republican-controlled Congress this year, after several failed attempts since 2013, the chair of the Senate Indian affairs committee said.