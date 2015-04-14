LONDON, April 14 Indonesia-focused coal mining company Asia Resource Minerals is the subject of a possible 210 million pound ($310.36 million) bid from Asia Coal Ventures (ACE), a vehicle funded by the Indonesia's Sinarmas Group.

ACE, a vehicle managed by hedge fund ASML which is already a shareholder in Asia Resource Minerals, said it was considering making a possible cash offer for the London-listed company. ACE's funding is being provided by the Sinarmas Group, owned by tycoon Eka Tjipta Widjaja, the statement on Tuesday said.

The 41 pence per share potential offer represents a premium of 173 percent to Asia Resource Minerals's closing share price, ACE said. Asia Resource Minerals, formerly known as Bumi, has a current market capitalisation of about 77 million pounds.

Inviting the Asia Resource Minerals board to engage in talks, ACE said the takeover offer would include a $150 million equity injection and bond restructuring component, helping to recapitalise the company, which is in the process of trying to do the same itself.

"It is the opinion of ASML that Asia Resource Minerals is being run in a sub-optimal fashion, that it needs an established Indonesian partner and that the current proposed Asia Resource Minerals Recapitalisation is not in the interests of ARMS shareholders or bondholders," ACE said in its statement.

Asia Resource Minerals, which has struggled with executive battles and tumbling coal prices, reached an agreement in March with some bondholders to restructure notes due in 2015 and 2017 and a trust of financier Nathaniel Rothschild has agreed to underwrite a $100 million rights issue.

The Sinarmas Group already owns PT Golden Energy Mines , a Jakarta-listed Indonesian coal miner. ($1 = 0.6766 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by David Evans)