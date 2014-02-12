* Fall in Bumi Resources share price challenging - Bakries
* ARM grants a week for Bakries to fulfil split requirements
* Split would be first step for ARM turnaround
(Adds ARM agreeing to postpone deadline)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Feb 12 Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals
Plc (ARM) said on Wednesday it had granted the Bakrie
family an extra week to pave the way for their split from the
company, further delaying an overhaul of the business.
Indonesia-focused ARM, previously known as Bumi Plc, has
been hit by shareholder battles, allegations of wrongdoing and
falling coal prices in the last few years.
To revive the London-listed company, shareholders voted to
split with the influential Indonesian Bakrie family that
co-founded the business in 2010.
The Bakries would sell their 23 percent stake in ARM for
$223 million and use the sale income plus the $50 million
deposit and an additional $228 million to buy ARM's 29 percent
stake in Indonesian miner PT Bumi Resources.
That would allow ARM to split completely from PT Bumi
Resources, Asia's top thermal coal exporter, and focus on its
other assets.
But a fall of about one third in the share price of PT Bumi
Resources in the last four months, hit by a heavy debt burden
and lower coal prices, has complicated things for the Bakries.
"We remain intent on completing the separation on the same
commercial terms as previously agreed," a spokesman for the
Bakries said.
"We are still aiming to close the transaction as close to
the timetable as possible, despite the challenges associated
with the fact the Bumi Resources' share price is nearly a third
of the agreed purchase price."
PT Bumi Resources stock fell 3.5 percent on Wednesday after
the third delay in the split from ARM was announced.
Some analysts have expressed doubts that the asset-rich but
often cash-poor Bakrie family can come up with the necessary sum
on time.
After two previous extensions, the family was given until
Feb. 12 to fulfil conditions to go ahead with the long-awaited
split or lose $50 million they already committed to the process.
The final date for the split was set for Feb. 21.
ARM has now agreed to extend the first deadline to Feb. 19
while the deadline for completion is unchanged at Feb. 21,
although ARM noted that this may also be extended by up to a
week.
The Bakries founded Bumi Plc in 2010 together with investor
Nat Rothschild, with the aim of bringing promising Indonesian
coal assets to London investors, but their relationship soured.
The London-listed company's shares have lost about three
quarters of their value since their listing.
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)