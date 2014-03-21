LONDON, March 21 London-listed coal miner Asia
Resource Minerals (ARMS) said on Friday its co-founding
Bakrie family has paid the sum necessary to complete a $501
million split from ARMS, a deal which it hopes will end
shareholder battles.
"All Bakrie Group funding required to complete the
separation transaction is now in holding accounts at the escrow
bank," ARMS said in a statement.
The company said everything is now in place to complete the
separation by Mar. 25.
Indonesia-focused ARMS, previously known as Bumi Plc, has
been hit by shareholder battles, allegations of wrongdoing and
falling coal prices in the last few years.
To revive the company, shareholders voted to split with the
influential Indonesian Bakrie family that founded the business
in 2010 together with investor Nat Rothschild, aiming to bring
promising Indonesian coal assets to London investors.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)