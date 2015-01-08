HONG KONG Jan 8 Sportswear companies could
outpace casinos in Asia in terms of floorspace profitability
growth in 2015, as China's middle class takes advantage of
cheaper domestic brands and an anti-corruption campaign hits
gaming, UBS said on Thursday.
Retailers are skittish about expanding in Asia as China's
2014 economic growth is expected to hit a 24-year low - putting
a dampener on prospects for consumer investors in the region,
UBS said in a report.
But sportswear companies - Li Ning Co Ltd in
particular - could be a bright spot as personal income grows in
China and more and more people are able to afford branded gear
like sneakers.
The Chinese company, whose shares fell 38.1 percent last
year, is expected to go from losing an average of 373 yuan ($60)
for each square meter of store space in 2014 to generating a
1,147 yuan operating profit on each of those square meters this
year, UBS said.
Rival Anta Sports Products Ltd was also expected
to benefit, growing its operating profit 12 percent to 2,322
yuan on the same basis.
While much more lucrative in absolute terms, gaming
companies were expected to fare worse on a relative basis this
year as junket operators with VIP clients forced casinos to
compete on commissions and credit availability.
Average profit per square meter for gaming companies was
expected to fall 6.7 percent this year, with SJM Holdings Ltd
plummeting 13.6 percent to 5,871 yuan and Galaxy
Entertainment Group Ltd falling 9.9 percent to 8,858
yuan.
Eighty-five percent of retailers analysed in the report were
cautious about expanding this year, up from 72 percent last
year. Thirty-one percent said they would not expand or would
scale back.
($1 = 6.2178 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Stephen Coates)