Thailand may lose a quarter of its main rice crop in the nation's worst flooding in decades, which could boost prices of the staple and further squeeze shipments from the world's top exporter.

The flood damage to rice comes at a time when Thailand, which accounts for about 30 percent of global trade, has in place an intervention scheme that is likely to push prices even higher, driving buyers to alternative origins, such as India.

