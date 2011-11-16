* Cheaper Indian rice attracts buyers

* Thai prices hold up due to govt intervention

* Shipment conditions improve in flood-hit Bangkok

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, Nov 16 The availability of relatively cheap rice from India continued to depress demand for grain from Thailand and Vietnam, the world's top two exporters, this week but prices in Thailand held up due to government intervention, dealers said.

Benchmark 100 percent B grade Thai white rice RI-THWHB-P1 was steady at $620 a tonne.

Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice eased marginally to $550-$560 a tonne, free on board Saigon Port, from last week's $560-$570. Its 25 percent broken rice fell to $505-$510 a tonne from $540-$545..

"Indian rice is cheaper, so the market here is very quiet and exporters are only looking forward to demand from the Philippines," a Ho Chi Minh City-based trader said.

"Since India announced its resumption of rice exports, Vietnam's market has been quiet," another Vietnamese trader said, noting that domestic supply was thin.

Offering prices of $430-$460 a tonne, India, the world's second-biggest rice producer, has contracted to sell around 1.5-1.8 million tonnes to overseas buyers since September, including various African and Middle Eastern countries plus Asian nations such as Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, Indonesia bought 250,000 tonnes from Indian suppliers at $483 per tonne on a delivered basis, according to an Indian trade source with direct knowledge of one of the deals and a rice trader in Indonesia.

India is sitting on a huge inventory. On Oct. 1, stocks in government warehouses stood at 20.3 million tonnes against a target of 5.2 million and the country is heading for a bumper harvest for the second year in a row, with monsoon rain expected to be normal.

SHIPPING CONDITIONS IMPROVE

Despite thin demand, Thai rice prices were still supported by an intervention scheme under which the government will buy grain from farmers at 15,000 baht ($487) a tonne.

However, rice was being sold in the market at about 9,000 baht a tonne as some farmers were desperate for cash and could not get their produce to government buyers.

The intervention scheme started on Oct. 7, at the start of the harvesting of the main crop, but not much has been bought so far because of severe flooding, which has destroyed crops in some areas and disrupted transportation.

"The government is accelerating the scheme and we expect more rice to be sold to the state after the flood problem is over," said a senior official at the Ministry of Commerce, which oversees the rice intervention scheme.

The government was believed to have bought around 500,000 tonnes of paddy so far, up from around 100,000 tonnes in October.

Most of the recent purchases have been in the northeast, which had normal seasonal flooding earlier in the year but did not suffer the devastation seen in central growing areas.

Floodwater has receded in several parts of greater Bangkok and the tide has gone down on the Chao Phraya river, allowing exporters to transport their cargoes internally by boat to be shipped out from Bangkok port as normal.

"Business and transportation are getting better and we don't expect any shipment delays from now on," said Wanlop Pitchpongsa, deputy managing director of Capital Rice.

($1 = 30.830 Thai Baht) (Additional reporting by Ho Binh Minh in Hanoi and Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Alan Raybould and Miral Fahmy)