* Prices ease in top exporters Thailand, Vietnam on thin
demand
* Prices could fall further after India allows 2 mln T of
exports
* Large volumes in next winter-spring harvest to pressure
prices
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, Jan 18 Rice prices eased in top
exporters Thailand and Vietnam this week due to thin demand and
may be undermined further after India lifted its export cap,
traders said on Wednesday.
The export market in Vietnam has also slowed ahead of a long
holiday next week to mark the Lunar New Year.
India has allowed the overseas sale of common rice in excess
of two million tonnes, officials said on Tuesday, removing a
previous cap imposed in September 2011.
Stocks in Indian government warehouses stood at 29.8 million
tonnes by Jan. 1, above a target of 11.8 million tonnes.
This week Indian white rice rose to $440-$450 per tonne, on
a free-on-board basis (FOB), from $430-$440 a week ago.
"India now has more to export, maybe an additional three or
four million tonnes of rice," a Vietnamese trader said.
Thailand's benchmark 100 percent B grade white rice dropped
to $535 per tonne on Wednesday, from last week's $550 per tonne,
hit by weak demand, traders in Thailand said.
Thai 5 percent broken grade white rice also fell to $520 per
tonne on Wednesday, from $540 last week, well above Indian grain
of the same grade.
"There's almost no buyers in the market. We have seen this
trend for a while," said a rice trader based in Bangkok.
"The rice pledging scheme has distorted market prices. India
and Vietnam sell rice at much lower prices than us and we will
probably see our rice exports falling this year."
The weakening trend of Thai rice prices has started since
November, following the introduction of the government's rice
pledging scheme that pushed prices up, making Thai grain less
competitive than Vietnamese or Indian rice.
Thailand's rice exports in 2012 could halve to 5 million
tonnes due to the high prices.
In Vietnam the export market has already closed last week
and only some domestic transactions remained this week, traders
said.
"The market closed early for Tet while demand has been
thin," said a trader in Ho Chi Minh City, referring to the
country's biggest festival to mark Vietnam's Lunar New Year.
Vietnam's market holidays run from Jan. 21 to 29.
Port activities also slowed, with no rice vessels for
Africa, one of Vietnam's traditional markets, while loading for
top buyer Indonesia has nearly been completed, he said.
"Africa has been quiet and Vietnam now only hopes it could
sell to regional countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines
and Malaysia," the Ho Chi Minh City-based trader said.
Indicative prices for Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice eased
to between $450 and $455 a tonne, free-on-board (FOB), against
$455 last Wednesday, and the 25-percent broken rice also dropped
to $420 a tonne, from $430 a week ago.
"With a large volume of rice coming from the next
winter-spring harvest, we do not know how much more prices could
fall if there are no large deals to support," another trader
said.
The winter-spring rice crop, the country's largest, with
harvesting due to peak in March, is projected to produce 11
million tonnes of paddy, up around 4 percent from 2011.
Buyers were expected to return to Vietnam next month in
anticipation of lower prices due to the harvest, traders said.
(Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and
Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)