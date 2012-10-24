* Nigerian demand support Thai, Indian prices

* Indonesia's purchase pushes Vietnamese prices up

* Supply set to rise in Thailand, India

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, Oct 24 Asian rice prices rose this week, helped by a slow down in the harvest in India, purchases by Indonesia and interest from Nigeria, traders said on Wednesday.

Unseasonal rain over many rice-growing areas in southern and eastern India has delayed the harvest, increasing prices of Indian rice varieties to between $395 and $445 per tonne. It was offered at $390-$430 per tonne last week.

"It was a short term disruption by rain and that help push prices up slightly," said a Bangkok-based trader who trades Indian grades.

Demand for parboiled rice from Nigeria also helped support Thai and Indian rice prices, as parboiled rice is made from common white rice. Thailand and India are the world's top suppliers of parboiled rice.

The price of Thai 100 percent B grade white rice was higher this week at $570 per tonne compared to last week's $565 a tonne, exporters said. The 5 percent broken grade was also higher at $560 per tonne from last week's $555.

Vietnamese rice was offered at $460 a tonne, on a free-on-board basis, up from $445 last Wednesday, as orders from Indonesia helped to increase prices.

Vietnamese 25-percent broken rice rose to $430 a tonne, from $425 a week ago.

Vietnam will ship 300,000 tonnes of 15-percent broken rice to Indonesia by the end of December under a government contract, state media and traders said.

Traders, however, said the current level of demand was not enough to lift prices in the long term.

"Prices will slip anyway as supply in Thailand and India is rising, while demand remains weak," said a Bangkok-based trader.

India's summer rice crop is expected to be around 86 million tonnes, down 6.5 percent from a year ago period due to weak monsoon rains.

Thailand was forecast to product 25 million tonnes from its main crop, with the harvest expected to peak in November.

(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI and Ho Binh Minh in HANOI; Editing by Miral Fahmy)