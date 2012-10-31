* Demand from Nigeria seen slowing
* Vietnam, Indonesia sign pact for 200,000 T
* Indonesia's interest may push up Vietnamese prices
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, Oct 31 Asian rice prices widened this
week on thin overall demand, but prices in Vietnam could
increase in the next few weeks if the country secures a new
contract with Indonesia while supply is tight, traders said on
Wednesday.
Major buyers of Thai rice are still deterred by higher
prices sparked by Thailand's rice-buying scheme, with most
opting to buy grain from India and Vietnam, where prices were
around $100 to $150 per tonne below Thai prices.
"There is no activity at the moment...Prices are still high
and we are not certain whether the buyers will be interested in
buying (from us)," said a Bangkok-based trader.
Another trader said slowing demand from Nigeria, which
supported Thai prices last week, may have
contributed to the sluggish trade in the short term.
"A couple of weeks ago, we saw an increase in demand from
Nigeria, but news came out that Nigeria might be considering a
higher import tariff due to the recent surge in demand," the
trader said.
"However, there is still uncertainty over the policy, with
some claims that the plan might be delayed. So there is thinner
demand at this time."
The benchmark 100 percent B-grade white rice was quoted at
$550 to $570 a tonne, free-on-board basis, against $570 last
week, and the 5-percent broken grade also widened to $550 to
$560, against $560 a week ago.
Vietnam prices widened after Vietnam and neighbour Indonesia
signed a memorandum of understanding for 200,000 tonnes of
rice, following a contract for 300,000 tonnes earlier this
month, traders said.
"They have not fixed any price, while Indonesia is also said
to open a separate tender for Indian rice this week," a
Vietnamese trader in Ho Chi Minh City said. "Bulog may want to
compare Vietnamese and Indian prices before signing a new deal."
Indonesia wanted to have the rice delivered before the end
of this year, while Vietnam had finished harvesting the
summer-autumn crop, its second largest, and the next main crop
will not come until next February, traders said.
"There's been no other demand around, but prices could rise
if Vietnam secures a deal with Indonesia, due to the current
tight supply," another trader said.
The price of Vietnam's 5-percent broken rice widened to $455
to $460 a tonne, free-on-board Saigon Port, from $460 last
Wednesday, and the 25-percent broken rice stood at $425 to $430
a tonne, from $430 last week.
"The new demand from Indonesia may cause prices to jump, but
there will be no shortage as companies have stocks ready," the
first Vietnamese trader said.
(Additional reporting by by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in
Bangkok;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)