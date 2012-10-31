* Demand from Nigeria seen slowing

* Vietnam, Indonesia sign pact for 200,000 T

* Indonesia's interest may push up Vietnamese prices

By Ho Binh Minh

HANOI, Oct 31 Asian rice prices widened this week on thin overall demand, but prices in Vietnam could increase in the next few weeks if the country secures a new contract with Indonesia while supply is tight, traders said on Wednesday.

Major buyers of Thai rice are still deterred by higher prices sparked by Thailand's rice-buying scheme, with most opting to buy grain from India and Vietnam, where prices were around $100 to $150 per tonne below Thai prices.

"There is no activity at the moment...Prices are still high and we are not certain whether the buyers will be interested in buying (from us)," said a Bangkok-based trader.

Another trader said slowing demand from Nigeria, which supported Thai prices last week, may have contributed to the sluggish trade in the short term.

"A couple of weeks ago, we saw an increase in demand from Nigeria, but news came out that Nigeria might be considering a higher import tariff due to the recent surge in demand," the trader said.

"However, there is still uncertainty over the policy, with some claims that the plan might be delayed. So there is thinner demand at this time."

The benchmark 100 percent B-grade white rice was quoted at $550 to $570 a tonne, free-on-board basis, against $570 last week, and the 5-percent broken grade also widened to $550 to $560, against $560 a week ago.

Vietnam prices widened after Vietnam and neighbour Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding for 200,000 tonnes of rice, following a contract for 300,000 tonnes earlier this month, traders said.

"They have not fixed any price, while Indonesia is also said to open a separate tender for Indian rice this week," a Vietnamese trader in Ho Chi Minh City said. "Bulog may want to compare Vietnamese and Indian prices before signing a new deal."

Indonesia wanted to have the rice delivered before the end of this year, while Vietnam had finished harvesting the summer-autumn crop, its second largest, and the next main crop will not come until next February, traders said.

"There's been no other demand around, but prices could rise if Vietnam secures a deal with Indonesia, due to the current tight supply," another trader said.

The price of Vietnam's 5-percent broken rice widened to $455 to $460 a tonne, free-on-board Saigon Port, from $460 last Wednesday, and the 25-percent broken rice stood at $425 to $430 a tonne, from $430 last week.

"The new demand from Indonesia may cause prices to jump, but there will be no shortage as companies have stocks ready," the first Vietnamese trader said. (Additional reporting by by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)