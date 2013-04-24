* Exporters seen cutting prices further

* Thai prices rose on firm baht, intervention

* Thai Q1 rice export falls

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, April 24 Vietnamese rice prices fell to more than two-year lows on Wednesday in anticipation of supply rising amid soft demand, and traders expect major exporters to cut prices further to attract buyers.

In contrast, Thai prices rose to levels that could make them more uncompetitive, due to a stronger domestic currency. A rallying baht, combined with a government price-support scheme, has already pushed down rice exports in the first quarter by 7 percent.

Vietnamese 5 percent broken rice eased to $380-$385 a tonne on Wednesday, on a free-on-board basis, from $385 a week ago. That was the lowest since August 4, 2010.

Traders said prices were under pressure of rising supply as farmers in the Mekong Delta are about to harvest the summer-autumn crop, when around 13 million tonnes of paddy were expected to come to the market.

A fall in rice prices in the past month in Vietnam could help boost sluggish demand and keep the Southeast Asian nation, the world's second-biggest rice exporter, competitive, even as buyers have increasingly turned to cheaper grain from India, or its neighbour, Pakistan.

India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has offered the same grade of the grain at $385-$445 per tonne, down from $420-$430 per tonne last week. And Pakistani grade was at $430, compared with last week's $430-$445 per tonne, traders said.

"India and Pakistan could offer at much lower prices over the next few weeks as they need to offload stocks ahead of the next crop which were expected to be bumper ones," said an Indian trader.

SURPLUS STOCKS

Last week, a global weather forum in Kathmandu forecast that India and its South Asian neighbours were set to avoid widespread drought for a fourth straight year due to a normal monsoon in 2013, boosting the prospect of bumper grain supplies to squeeze world food prices.

India, the world's second-biggest rice producer, has decided to continue with its unrestricted export policy for the third year in a row to get rid of surplus stocks.

On April 1, India's rice stocks at government warehouses totaled 35.5 million tonnes compared with a targeted 12.2 million tonnes.

In Thailand, the world's third-biggest rice exporter, the price of 5 percent broken grade rose to $570 per tonne on Wednesday from last week's $565 per tonne.

"Nothing to do with demand," said Korbsook Iamsuri, head of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, when asked about the reason for the price rise.

"It was the rising Thai baht that forced us to offer at even higher prices. This is another negative factor that would hit exports this year," Iamsuri added.

The baht has risen 6 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this year, the most by any Asian currency.

Thai rice exports dropped 7 percent to 1.54 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2013 from 1.66 million tonnes in the same period of last year, according to the trade body's data. (Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI and HANOI buro; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)