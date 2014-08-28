Aug 29 Indonesia's powerful anti-graft agency
will launch a probe into the nation's subsidised rice scheme
unless major flaws are fixed, threatening moves to expand the
role of the state food buying agency into other staples such as
corn, beef and sugar.
Below are some facts on rice schemes and subsidies in Asia:
BANGLADESH
Bangladesh buys rice from local farmers to ensure a support
price for them and builds stocks for welfare programmes and
emergency needs. The government provides rice to the poor at
subsidised rates.
Bangladesh, the world's fourth-biggest rice producer at
around 35 million tonnes a year, consumes almost all its
production at home, but it often needs to import to cope with
shortages caused by floods or droughts.
CHINA
China gives farmers subsidies and sets a minimum purchase
price for the grain to reduce price volatility in the domestic
market.
INDIA
India, the world's second-biggest rice consumer, spends 900
billion to 1 trillion rupees ($16.5 billion) per year to buy
grains from farmers at a guaranteed price and to sell cheaper
food to the poor. It has more than doubled the price it pays
farmers for rice over the last decade.
INDONESIA
Indonesia's state food procurement agency, Bulog, is tasked
with maintaining rice stocks of about 2 million tonnes. Although
it prioritises domestic rice, Bulog also often relies on imports
from Thailand and Vietnam.
In addition, Bulog runs Indonesia's rice-for-poor programme
called RASKIN. Although the number changes each year, RASKIN
buys about 3 million tonnes of rice to sell at a discounted rate
to poor families across Indonesia.
The RASKIN budget is between 18-20 trillion rupiah
($1.5-$1.71 billion) per year, with 15.5 million households
receiving around 15 kg per month at 1,600 rupiah ($0.13) per
kilogram.
MALAYSIA
Malaysia's rice sector is highly protected through price
controls, subsidies, tariffs and buffer stocks. The government
also provides subsidies to farmers and consumers, and imposes
import duties to protect the domestic industry and for food
security. Rice trade is controlled through a sole importer and
distributor, Padiberas Nasional (BERNAS).
THE PHILIPPINES
Although the Philippines does not have a rice subsidy
programme, the government often imports and sells rice at lower
prices than sold by private traders.
Costs of this scheme, run by the National Food Authority
(NFA), was not immediately available, but debt levels at the NFA
are currently more than $3.4 billion.
THAILAND
The world's biggest rice exporter does not distribute rice
to its poor, and its military government has shelved a system
under which the country would typically set aside up to 40
billion baht ($1.25 billion) to buy 20-30 percent of production
each year, when prices fell during harvest.
Under former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the cost of
the rice-buying scheme rocketed to 130 billion baht each year.
