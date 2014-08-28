Aug 29 Indonesia's powerful anti-graft agency will launch a probe into the nation's subsidised rice scheme unless major flaws are fixed, threatening moves to expand the role of the state food buying agency into other staples such as corn, beef and sugar.

Below are some facts on rice schemes and subsidies in Asia:

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh buys rice from local farmers to ensure a support price for them and builds stocks for welfare programmes and emergency needs. The government provides rice to the poor at subsidised rates.

Bangladesh, the world's fourth-biggest rice producer at around 35 million tonnes a year, consumes almost all its production at home, but it often needs to import to cope with shortages caused by floods or droughts.

CHINA

China gives farmers subsidies and sets a minimum purchase price for the grain to reduce price volatility in the domestic market.

INDIA

India, the world's second-biggest rice consumer, spends 900 billion to 1 trillion rupees ($16.5 billion) per year to buy grains from farmers at a guaranteed price and to sell cheaper food to the poor. It has more than doubled the price it pays farmers for rice over the last decade.

INDONESIA

Indonesia's state food procurement agency, Bulog, is tasked with maintaining rice stocks of about 2 million tonnes. Although it prioritises domestic rice, Bulog also often relies on imports from Thailand and Vietnam.

In addition, Bulog runs Indonesia's rice-for-poor programme called RASKIN. Although the number changes each year, RASKIN buys about 3 million tonnes of rice to sell at a discounted rate to poor families across Indonesia.

The RASKIN budget is between 18-20 trillion rupiah ($1.5-$1.71 billion) per year, with 15.5 million households receiving around 15 kg per month at 1,600 rupiah ($0.13) per kilogram.

MALAYSIA

Malaysia's rice sector is highly protected through price controls, subsidies, tariffs and buffer stocks. The government also provides subsidies to farmers and consumers, and imposes import duties to protect the domestic industry and for food security. Rice trade is controlled through a sole importer and distributor, Padiberas Nasional (BERNAS).

THE PHILIPPINES

Although the Philippines does not have a rice subsidy programme, the government often imports and sells rice at lower prices than sold by private traders.

Costs of this scheme, run by the National Food Authority (NFA), was not immediately available, but debt levels at the NFA are currently more than $3.4 billion.

THAILAND

The world's biggest rice exporter does not distribute rice to its poor, and its military government has shelved a system under which the country would typically set aside up to 40 billion baht ($1.25 billion) to buy 20-30 percent of production each year, when prices fell during harvest.

The world's biggest rice exporter does not distribute rice to its poor, and its military government has shelved a system under which the country would typically set aside up to 40 billion baht ($1.25 billion) to buy 20-30 percent of production each year, when prices fell during harvest.

Under former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the cost of the rice-buying scheme rocketed to 130 billion baht each year. (1 US dollar = 60.4500 Indian rupee) (1 US dollar = 11,712.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 31.8500 Thai baht)