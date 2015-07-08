* Thai 5 pct broken rice up at $380-$385/T
* Prices may rise due to drought, African demand
* Vietnamese prices steady
* Quality of Vietnam's early-harvested grain seen low
HANOI, July 8 Purchases by African countries and
concern over the effects of drought on Thailand's agricultural
production have boosted rice export prices there this week, but
Vietnamese prices were little changed with demand lacking,
traders said on Wednesday.
Thailand has cut its output forecast for the main crop by
9.2 percent to 24.13 million tonnes, according to the office of
agricultural economics, as the world's second-biggest exporter
of the grain after India battles severe drought.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior said 13 out of
Thailand's 76 provinces were suffering from drought.
That has driven up demand on domestic markets, enabling the
government to sell 1.15 million tonnes at its latest tender, a
bigger volume than in other recent offerings.
Thailand's benchmark 5 percent broken rice RI-THBKN5-P1
edged up to $380-$385 a tonne, free on board (FOB), from $370 a
tonne in the past two weeks.
"Buying has slightly picked up as demand for parboiled rice
increases, which also pushes up prices for unmilled rice and
white rice," a Bangkok-based trader said.
"African countries have been buying as they might be
thinking that prices will go up soon as we have drought and
lower output," the trader said.
In Vietnam, the world's third-biggest rice exporter, demand
for rice was thin, with China buying in small volumes and some
vessels loading in southern ports, traders said.
Heavy rain in June caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon
damaged rice and cotton crops in major growing areas in China's
south, China's weather bureau said last Friday.
Vietnamese 5 percent broken rice was little changed at
$350-$356 a tonne, FOB Saigon Port, versus $350-$355 last week,
while the 25 percent broken rice was steady at $330-$335.
"Demand is weak, and there are only a few vessels arriving
for rice loading," a trader in Ho Chi Minh City said, adding
that demand had yet to rise despite low prices as the quality of
early-harvested summer-autumn rice was not good.
Harvesting of the crop will peak late this month in the
Mekong Delta food basket.
Vietnam exported 2.71 million tonnes of rice in the first
half of 2015, down 9.7 percent from a year before, the Vietnam
Food Association said in its weekly report.
(Additional reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda in Bangkok; Editing
by Alan Raybould)