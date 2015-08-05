* Thai 5 pct broken rice down at $380-$385/T

* Thai traders selling at break-even prices

* Vietnamese prices steady but sales slim

* Quality of Vietnam's grain seen low

By My Pham

HANOI, Aug 5 Thai rice prices eased this week as sellers struggling to break even tried to shift stockpiles left over from the previous government's troubled rice pledging scheme, while Vietnamese prices stood unchanged amid thin buying demand.

Benchmark 5 percent broken rice of Thailand RI-THBKN5-P1, the second-biggest exporter of the grain after India, edged down to $380-$385 a tonne, free-on-board (FOB) Bangkok, from $380-$390 a week ago.

The intervention scheme, which paid farmers well above market rates for their produce, has incurred significant losses and large debts for a country already caught in an economic mire. Thailand currently holds 14.5 million tonnes of unsold inventory and has reduced prices.

"This has been the worst situation we have seen recently," a Thai trader said, stating that exporters have received no orders in three weeks.

Exporters are willing to sell rice at break-even cost to keep rice trading activity going rather than keep stocks in warehouses, said an exporter in Thailand.

In Vietnam, the world's third-biggest rice exporter, demand for rice was thin due to prices and grain quality that were uncompetitive compared with those of Thailand and India.

Vietnam's 5-percent broken summer-autumn rice prices remained flat at $340-$345 a tonne, FOB basis, while the 25 percent broken rice prices widened to $322-$340 a tonne from $322.5-$332.5 last month RI-VNBKN25-P1.

"Many people called to check on prices but no orders were placed," said a trader in Ho Chi Minh City, adding buyers may be waiting for Vietnamese prices to drop further before making purchases.

Vietnam is estimated to have exported 3.7 million tonnes of rice in the first seven months of 2015, down 3.5 percent from a year earlier, government data showed. (Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana in Bangkok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)