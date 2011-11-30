(Refiles to fix price code in para 2)

* Thai, Vietnamese exporters offer cheaper prices

* Buyers still eye on cheap Indian rice

* India may sell more rice to Indonesia

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, Nov 30 Offer prices for rice from the world's top two exporters, Thailand and Vietnam, eased this week amid sluggish trade as most buyers were focused on much cheaper Indian cargoes, traders said on Wednesday.

The benchmark 100 percent B grade Thai white rice RI-THWHB-P1 was at $610 per tonne, down from last week's $620, and the 5 percent broken white rice held steady around $580-$590 a tonne, they said.

Vietnamese rice prices were also slightly lower due to falling demand, said Vietnamese traders.

Indicative prices for Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice widely ranged at $540-$570 a tonne, free-on-board (FOB) Saigon Port, against a tighter range of $555-$565 last Wednesday.

The 25 percent broken rice grade stood at $520-$530 a tonne from $515-$525 a week ago.

"Buyers now only look at rice in India and Pakistan, as Thai and Vietnamese prices are still high," a Ho Chi Minh City-based exporter said.

He said that loading for Indonesia was under way, but the small volume did not boost prices. Vietnam has sold 300,000 tonnes of rice to Indonesia, with loading between now and next February.

Bangkok-based traders said Asian rice prices, especially Thai grades, were unlikely to fall much lower from current levels as they should still be supported by the Thai intervention programme.

The Thai government had been buying rice from farmers at higher-than-market prices of 15,000 baht ($480) per tonne since Oct. 7 to support farmers. It was believed to have been holding around 1.2 million tonnes of paddy bought from farmers since then.

"The programme has pushed market prices up to around 10,000 baht a tonne, from around 7,000-8,000 baht in the previous month, so I don't think exporters could offer at lower than these current prices," said another Bangkok-based trader.

INDIA ENJOYS SELLING

Traders said big buyers, including Indonesia, were now switching to Indian rice due to lower prices after New Delhi allowed an export of 2 million tonnes of common rice in September after banning exports of the grain since late 2007.

"Indian traders have contracted about 1.5 million tonnes of non-basmati rice for exports. Most shipments have gone to Africa and the Middle East," Vijay Setia, president of the All India Rice Exporters' Association, told Reuters.

He said most of the deals were done at $425-$430 per tonne, much lower than similar grades of Thai and Vietnames rice of around $555-$590 per tonne.

Setia said Indonesia, which had already bought 250,000 tonnes of rice from India, was also expected to buy more later.

"There's a strong possibility that Indonesia will import more from India," Setia said.

However, Indonesia's chief economics minister said on Tuesday that the government saw no need to issue further permits to import rice this year, since state procurement agency Bulog's stocks are expected to be at 1.8 million tonnes by end-2011.

India, the world's second biggest rice producer, had 20.3 million tonnes of government stocks of the grain as of Oct. 1 against a target of 5.2 million tonnes.

India was also expected to have another good 2011/12 crop year with an estimated production of around 87.1 million tonnes, up from 80.65 million tonnes in the previous year, according to its farm ministry's data.

($1 = 31.2700 Thai baht) (Additional reporting by Ho Binh Minh in HANOI and Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)