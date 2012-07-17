* Rice prices to remain under pressure, unlike corn
* Record-large Thai stocks to offset any supply shocks
* Vietnamese exporters face stiff competition from India
* Top buyers reduce purchases on ample domestic supply
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 17 Asia's bulging stocks of
rice, coupled with the waning appetite of top buyers, will keep
a lid on prices of the grain in coming months, promising relief
to food importers grappling with a one-third jump in the prices
of corn and wheat since mid-June.
Top rice exporters India and Thailand are sitting on hefty
stockpiles of the grain ahead of new crop harvests, while
leading buyers Manila and Jakarta are likely to reduce purchases
amid bumper domestic crops.
A limit on rice prices will ensure sufficient supplies for
some of the poorest nations in Asia and Africa, all but ruling
out the kind of panic buying seen in 2008, when fears of supply
shortfall drove Thai rice RI-THWHB-P1 to all-time highs of
$1,000 a tonne.
"The dynamics are totally different -- rice is not going to
go the way corn, soybeans and wheat have gone," said Darren
Cooper, a senior economist at the International Grains Council
in London. "It is the picture we see on the supply side which is
really bearish for the market."
The council, a research body funded by buyers and producers,
expects world rice trade in 2012 to fall about 4.7 percent on
the year, to around 34 million tonnes, as top buyers reduce
purchases because of the better yields brought by good weather.
Thailand, usually the world's biggest rice exporter, is
estimated to have accumulated a record 10 million tonnes of
rice, or nearly a third of annual global trade, after a
government intervention scheme made exports unviable.
In a populist move designed to shore up its support, the
Thai government bought rice from farmers at prices on average 40
percent higher than prevailing market rates, stuffing the
country's silos with grain that has proved difficult to sell as
supplies pile up elsewhere.
In India, stocks of rice stood at 30.7 million tonnes on
July 1, enough to meet world demand for almost a year, despite
the country having sold some 5 million tonnes since last
September.
That is driving down prices.
Actively-traded 25 percent broken Vietnamese rice is being
offered around $377.5 a tonne, down 16 percent since the
beginning of the year. Indian common rice varieties are quoted
around $375 to $425 per tonne, making exports attractive.
In contrast, benchmark Chicago corn and wheat have surged
close to 40 percent in the last four weeks as a worsening
drought in the U.S. grain belt curbs yields with each passing
day.
DESPERATE TO SELL
Thai authorities are desperately seeking buyers for their
rice before new-crop supplies start flowing in from October and
the country is left with few options but to sell at a discounted
prices in government-to-government deals.
"They have to sell in order to make space before new
supplies start," said one trader from Bangkok. "Everyone is
waiting to see what they do."
But the Thai government sold none of the 250,535 tonnes of
rice offered from its stocks in a tender last month.
As Thailand sits on its expensive rice, Indian exporters
will capitalise on the situation, even if the country receives
sparse rainfall from the monsoon season now underway.
"Indian supplies will continue even if the monsoon rains
fail this year as the rice stocks are really huge," said Vijay
Setia, former president of the Rice Exporters' Association of
India.
Traders in Vietnam expect rice prices to stay under pressure
as domestic supplies rise and India continues exports. "Prices
in Vietnam will depend on Indian rice and only have a chance to
rise if India stops exporting," said one trader at a foreign
firm in Ho Chi Minh City.
Indonesia is unlikely to import rice in 2012 and is forecast
to have a surplus of 5.5 million tonnes of the staple by year's
end, state procurement agency Bulog said this month.
The Philippines, which was the world's largest rice importer
in 2010, aims to be self-sufficient in rice by the end of 2013.
"Next year, I think we could reduce rice imports to not more
than 100,000 tonnes, just enough to make sure we have ample
stocks at the National Food Authority," said Dante Delima, head
of the government's National Rice Programme.
(Additional reporting by Ho Binh Minh in HANOI, Erik dela Cruz
in; MANILA and Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)