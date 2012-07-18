* Off-season output weighs on Thai prices

* Thai export volume remains far lower than last year

* Vietnamese prices steady with government support

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, July 18 Thai rice prices dropped 3 percent this week as supply outpaced demand after the expiry of the government's intervention programme, exporters said on Wednesday.

But prices remain far higher than in rival exporters, such as Vietnam and India, and will be supported by expectations that the intervention scheme will be renewed for the main crop, which is usually harvested from October but may be early this year.

The benchmark 100 percent B grade white rice RI-THWHB-P1 was down 3 percent at $580 per tonne versus last week's $600. The 5 percent broken grade white rice dropped to $570 per tonne from $590.

"The government intervention expired when there was a significant amount of off-season rice left on the market," said a Bangkok-based trader.

The offer to buy rice at prices far higher than the market expired on June 30.

The government has amassed record stocks of 15 million tonnes of paddy, or around 8 million tonnes of milled rice, and has had little luck trying to sell the grain. With international demand thin, the stocks have helped hold down prices.

Exporters said the drop in Thai prices was unlikely to attract buyers as they were still uncompetitive. In Vietnam and India the 5 percent broken grade is offered at only $410 to $430 per tonne.

Thailand is in danger of losing its title of top rice exporter this year because shipments have slumped, with the government buying scheme and high prices largely to blame.

It has shipped just 3.6 million tonnes of rice so far this year, down 46 percent from a year earlier, when it sold 6.7 million.

In second-bigger exporter Vietnam, supply was rising but prices were supported there, too, by a government-backed stockpiling scheme.

However, the Vietnamese intervention is nowhere near as aggressive as that in Thailand and traders said it would have only a small impact on prices.

The Vietnamese scheme is aimed at storing 1 million tonnes of summer-autumn paddy until Oct. 10 to support domestic prices.

"The price of paddy for rice exports has stopped falling but it is not rising," an exporter in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said.

Key buyers such as the Philippines and Indonesia have been absent, traders said.

The 25 percent broken rice stood at $370 to $380 a tonne, free on board Saigon Port, versus $375 to $380 last Wednesday. The 5 percent broken grain was unchanged at $410 to $415 a tonne. (Additional reporting by Ho Binh Minh in Hanoi; Editing by Alan Raybould and Clarence Fernandez)