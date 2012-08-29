* Thai prices firm on tight supply, intervention

* Demand for Indian rice sluggish

* Vietnamese prices firm on fresh demand from neighbours

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, Aug 29 About 30 rice companies bid at a Thai government rice stock tender this week, mostly domestic retailers, signalling the rice would be sold locally rather than exported, traders and industry official said on Wednesday.

"There was no overseas demand or exporters so most of the rice is believed to be packed and sold retail," said a Bangkok-based trader

Last week, the government offered to sell 753,000 tonnes of several grades of rice from record high stocks of about 10 million tonnes of milled rice it has bought from farmers under an intervention scheme.

A senior official at the Ministry of Commerce, which oversees government rice-stocks sales, said it would take a few days to consider the bidding before announcing which companies had won.

Although demand was thin, Thai rice prices remained strong, supported by the intervention scheme under which the government paid farmers 15,000 baht per tonne for paddy, way above the 9,000 baht which millers offered.

Benchmark 100 percent B grade Thai white rice RI-THWHB-P1 was at $600 per tonne, up from last week's $590, while 5 percent broken grade was at $585 per tonne, up from last week's $580.

That was way above a price of $400-$435 per tonne for a similar grade offered by India, compared with $375-$435 per tonne last week.

"Export demand for Indian rice varieties continues to be sluggish," said a New Delhi-based trader.

India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, had rice stocks at government warehouses on Aug. 1 of 28.5 million tonnes against a target of 9.8 million tonnes for the quarter ending in September.

VIETNAM SELLS TO CAMBODIA

Unlike Thailand and India, Vietnam was likely the only country enjoying sales.

Thai exporters and domestic retailers, facing high prices and tight domestic supplies because of the intervention, have had to buy cheaper rice from Vietnam, transported via Cambodia, to meet deals.

That fresh demand from its neighbours helped support Vietnamese prices, traders said.

"Tight supplies will keep prices high, and they'll jump if there's new demand," a trader in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Vietnam often bought between 500,000 tonnes and 1 million tonnes of rice a year from Cambodia.

But this year, Vietnam has exported at least 500,000 tonnes to Cambodia, causing a shortfall in domestic supplies and pushing prices higher, traders said.

Five percent broken rice rose to $450-$455 a tonne, free-on-board Saigon Port, from $437-$445 last week while 25 percent broken rice stood at $415 a tonne, against $405-$415 a week ago.

(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI and Ho Binh Minh in HANOI; Editing by Robert Birsel)